Is CBS News Serious With This Line About Biden, Trump, and Afghanistan?

What does CBS News even mean by this introduction? The Taliban did retake Kabul; the Biden administration did think the former government wouldn’t collapse; and they did let billions in military equipment fall into the hands of terrorists. What’s more is that this reporter, Imtiaz Tyab, said it right by US military vehicles, now driven by the Taliban.

Advertisement

"President Trump has bitterly criticized the Biden administration for what he says is abandoning billions of dollars of military hardware like this."

CBS just walked the streets of Kabul 25 years after 9/11.



What they see: Taliban fighters in American Humvees with American rifles dressed in American commando gear.



There’s even a Green Bay Packers sticker still on one of the Humvees Biden left behind.



And yet, CBS's Imtiaz… pic.twitter.com/98s080jwij — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 8, 2026

Again, “what he says”—you have video footage, man. It’s a fact. Biden didn’t let the Taliban purchase this equipment. What the hell is this segment?

Granted, Joe Biden was always somewhat uninterested in this war, wanting to de-escalate and keep the footprint light, and he was geared toward an anti-terrorism mission rather than counterinsurgency. His boss, Barack Obama, disagreed.

The fact that Biden and his top aides were on vacation when Kabul fell, and then thought a mass airlift of unvetted Afghans would make things all better, would be a good selling line, but it only showcases the shambolic and laughable decision-making within this administration.

Again, who let that latter part happen?

25 years after Sept. 11 attacks, Taliban rules Afghanistan again, but now with $7 billion in U.S. firepower. https://t.co/5XaYp7Lj5s — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 7, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.