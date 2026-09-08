DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Is CBS News Serious With This Line About Biden, Trump, and Afghanistan?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 08, 2026 6:50 AM
Advertisement
Is CBS News Serious With This Line About Biden, Trump, and Afghanistan?
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

What does CBS News even mean by this introduction? The Taliban did retake Kabul; the Biden administration did think the former government wouldn’t collapse; and they did let billions in military equipment fall into the hands of terrorists. What’s more is that this reporter, Imtiaz Tyab, said it right by US military vehicles, now driven by the Taliban. 

Advertisement

"President Trump has bitterly criticized the Biden administration for what he says is abandoning billions of dollars of military hardware like this."

Again, “what he says”—you have video footage, man. It’s a fact. Biden didn’t let the Taliban purchase this equipment. What the hell is this segment? 

Granted, Joe Biden was always somewhat uninterested in this war, wanting to de-escalate and keep the footprint light, and he was geared toward an anti-terrorism mission rather than counterinsurgency. His boss, Barack Obama, disagreed. 

Recommended
The Election That Shook Germany's Political Establishment to Its Core Matt Vespa This Maritime Operation During the 9/11 Attacks Was Bigger Than Dunkirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The fact that Biden and his top aides were on vacation when Kabul fell, and then thought a mass airlift of unvetted Afghans would make things all better, would be a good selling line, but it only showcases the shambolic and laughable decision-making within this administration. 

Again, who let that latter part happen?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AFGHANISTAN | BARACK OBAMA | CBS NEWS | JOE BIDEN | TERRORISM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Election That Shook Germany's Political Establishment to Its Core

The Election That Shook Germany's Political Establishment to Its Core

Matt Vespa
This Maritime Operation During the 9/11 Attacks Was Bigger Than Dunkirk

This Maritime Operation During the 9/11 Attacks Was Bigger Than Dunkirk

Matt Vespa
'Trump Power Plant' Coming to Fayette County, the Largest Investment in Its History

'Trump Power Plant' Coming to Fayette County, the Largest Investment in Its History

Salena Zito

Trending on Townhall Videos