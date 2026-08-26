This Democrat Advised Biden's Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal – Now She Wants Your Vote

This Wednesday will mark the fifth anniversary of the Abbey Gate suicide bombing in Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. service members during former President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal of troops from the region.

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New York Democrat House candidate Cait Conley has often touted her counterterrorism record while serving as Biden’s Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council during the botched withdrawal effort.

Yet, her opponent, incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) has repeatedly criticized Conley over her office’s role in advising Biden’s effort to end the war in Afghanistan.

During an October 2025 exchange on X, Conley responded after Lawler slammed her for refusing to condemn New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s statements blaming Jewish people for Hamas’ October 7, 2023 terrorist attack on Israel.

Conley has never commented publicly about the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal effort — for good reason. The last thing she would want is to be linked to the incompetence that was on full display during the operation.

But Biden relied on his national security team for guidance on ending the war, according to White House archives.

Faced with these circumstances, President Biden undertook a deliberate, intensive, rigorous, and inclusive decision-making process. His thinking was informed by extensive consultations with his national security team, including military leaders, as well as outside experts, Members of Congress, allies and partners. The President asked for and received candid advice from a wide array of experts inside of and outside of government. As Secretary Austin testified on September 28, 2021, “I am very much satisfied that we had a thorough policy review, and I believe that all of the parties had an opportunity to provide input. And that input was received.” Chairman Milley also testified on September 28, 2021, that the commanders on the ground “were listened to” and had an opportunity to share their advice.

AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

TODAY MARKS 5 YEARS SINCE FALL OF KABUL TO THE TALIBAN 🙏

The video captures the chaotic and desperate scenes from Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021, as American military planes prepared to leave Kabul. Hundreds of civilians rushed onto… pic.twitter.com/YKmmsbvoj8 — ✨Red✨ (@mcucolo57) August 16, 2026

On Wednesday, the nation will remember the disastrous outcome of the withdrawal that Conley contributed to. Not only were 13 service members killed by terrorists in the Abbey Gate attack, the bombers also killed over 170 Afghan civilians and wounded 45 U.S. troops.

The Defense Department calculated that $7.12 billion in U.S. military equipment was left behind, an outcome the Taliban enjoyed. U.S. taxpayers spent over $148 billion for the failed reconstruction effort.

The Biden administration’s failure to plan properly resulted in the Taliban easily seizing power back after nearly 20 years.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole noted that Conley “is running for Congress” but “refuses to take any accountability for her failure to keep Americans safe.”

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She added, “Conley cannot be trusted to keep New Yorkers safe,and they won’t trust her with their vote.”

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