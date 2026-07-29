Ted Cruz: No August Recess, Pass the SAVE America Act. *John Cornyn Is Probably Crying Right Now*

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is at odds with his colleague Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) over the SAVE America Act and the upcoming August recess: he supports ending the recess to pass this crucial legislation that will bolster election integrity. It’s also the centerpiece of the Trump agenda, so Cornyn, who complained about the political realities and said he wanted to go home, is probably beside himself right now.

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🚨 WTF?! Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was just overheard ATTACKING President Trump's and Mike Lee's push to cancel August recess for the SAVE America Act



Cornyn WANTS recess. He wants senators to LEAVE TOWN and stop fighting for secure elections!



Ken Paxton can't arrive soon enough.… pic.twitter.com/KzPD3BkwmP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 28, 2026

TED CRUZ says he supports canceling August recess to pass SAVE.



"We should do anything and everything -- including working through the august recess -- to get that done." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 29, 2026

Passing this bill only seems impossible if you’re a scared, Bush-era Republican loser. It’s simple: eliminate the filibuster, which is going away anyway. We all know that when Democrats take back the chamber, they’ll remove it as part of the process. We don’t care about institutional respect or tradition. That’s the old world. We want to win, and I want to know the names of the 15-20 Republicans who are steadfast in allowing the Democrats to gain the upper hand when it’s completely in our reach right now. Not only can SAVE be done, but a host of other issues once thought impossible can be addressed.

I want to run the Democrats over with a tank—can this be called the Tiananmen protocol? Anyway, Texas Republican Cruz joins a list of patriots who want to make this happen.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) has shown he's too weak to do the job. He’s stuck in the old way of doing things: voting on parts of the SAVE America Act, which he knows won’t pass, and pressuring Democrats to oppose popular voter ID measures, some of which Democrats actually support.

Oh, look, they’re being hypocritical. We don’t care, man. Pass the damn bill. This is classic all talk, no action, which the old party bases accepted. Not anymore.

Not even confirming another 75 Trump nominees is enough, Thune. You’re getting cooked, and Cornyn lost his primary election because you jokers seem to forget why you’re there and what the base wants.

Our own Cam Arcand asked Trump about Thune and the bill's status in the Senate. Is he the guy to lead Senate Republicans?

"Well, we're gonna find out, and I'll let you know,” said Trump. That’s the kiss of death, by the way. We’ve seen this movie before.

Townhall's @cameron_arcand: "Do you think [Thune] is still the man for the job?"



Trump: "Well, we're gonna find out, and I'll let you know." pic.twitter.com/euH4qkaiQu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

There are enough Senators to force a roll-call vote on this now; add Cruz to the list.

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)

Senator Ashley Moody (R-FL)

Senator Jim Banks (R-IN)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Senator Darline Graham (R-SC)

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Katie Britt (R-AL)

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA)

Senator Todd Young (R-IN)

Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO)

Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA)

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It appears the GOP Senators willing to stay in DC during the August recess to fight for the Save America Act has grown to 13:



Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)

Senator Ashley Moody (R-FL)

Senator Jim Banks (R-IN)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Senator… — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) July 29, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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