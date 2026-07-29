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Ted Cruz: No August Recess, Pass the SAVE America Act. *John Cornyn Is Probably Crying Right Now*

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Jul 29, 2026 5:30 PM July 29, 2026 5:30 PM
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Ted Cruz: No August Recess, Pass the SAVE America Act. *John Cornyn Is Probably Crying Right Now*
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is at odds with his colleague Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) over the SAVE America Act and the upcoming August recess: he supports ending the recess to pass this crucial legislation that will bolster election integrity. It’s also the centerpiece of the Trump agenda, so Cornyn, who complained about the political realities and said he wanted to go home, is probably beside himself right now.

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Passing this bill only seems impossible if you’re a scared, Bush-era Republican loser. It’s simple: eliminate the filibuster, which is going away anyway. We all know that when Democrats take back the chamber, they’ll remove it as part of the process. We don’t care about institutional respect or tradition. That’s the old world. We want to win, and I want to know the names of the 15-20 Republicans who are steadfast in allowing the Democrats to gain the upper hand when it’s completely in our reach right now. Not only can SAVE be done, but a host of other issues once thought impossible can be addressed. 

I want to run the Democrats over with a tank—can this be called the Tiananmen protocol? Anyway, Texas Republican Cruz joins a list of patriots who want to make this happen. 

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Sen. John Thune (R-SD) has shown he's too weak to do the job. He’s stuck in the old way of doing things: voting on parts of the SAVE America Act, which he knows won’t pass, and pressuring Democrats to oppose popular voter ID measures, some of which Democrats actually support. 

Oh, look, they’re being hypocritical. We don’t care, man. Pass the damn bill. This is classic all talk, no action, which the old party bases accepted. Not anymore. 

Not even confirming another 75 Trump nominees is enough, Thune. You’re getting cooked, and Cornyn lost his primary election because you jokers seem to forget why you’re there and what the base wants. 

Our own Cam Arcand asked Trump about Thune and the bill's status in the Senate. Is he the guy to lead Senate Republicans?

"Well, we're gonna find out, and I'll let you know,” said Trump. That’s the kiss of death, by the way. We’ve seen this movie before. 

There are enough Senators to force a roll-call vote on this now; add Cruz to the list. 

  • Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) 
  • Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) 
  • Senator Ashley Moody (R-FL) 
  • Senator Jim Banks (R-IN) 
  • Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) 
  • Senator Darline Graham (R-SC) 
  • Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) 
  • Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) 
  • Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) 
  • Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) 
  • Senator Todd Young (R-IN)
  • Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO)
  • Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA)
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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics FILIBUSTER | JOHN CORNYN | TED CRUZ | VOTER ID
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