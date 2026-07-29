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Given These Bizarre Remarks From NJ's Governor About Illegal Alien Voters, What's She Hiding?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 29, 2026 6:55 AM
Given These Bizarre Remarks From NJ's Governor About Illegal Alien Voters, What's She Hiding?
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Reality hit New Jersey, Gov. Mikie Sherrill: her party and its media allies claimed voter fraud rarely occurs, if at all. President Trump gave a speech on it in July, which the usual suspects dismissed as conspiratorial. And, as always, Trump was right. Over 6,000 illegal aliens were found on New Jersey’s voter rolls, with about 400 voting in past elections. That’s the official figure—it’s probably higher. 

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Now, Mikie is trying to blame Phil Murphy, her predecessor, for the oversight, but she now refuses to cooperate with federal officials regarding the release of more information on these people, calling them New Jersey citizens (via Politico):

 New Jersey will not cooperate with a federal demand for data on the approximately 6,600 noncitizens accidentally added to the state’s voter rolls in 2023 and 2024, Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s administration announced on Tuesday.

“Today, I informed [Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon] that New Jersey will not provide the personal information of thousands of New Jersey residents,” Sherrill wrote on social media, citing several federal privacy laws. “The request had no legal basis, and I will always protect New Jerseyans’ personally identifiable information.”

The decision escalates what has become a nationally watched dispute between Sherrill and the Trump administration, one that has exacerbated long-fraught debates over voter fraud and election integrity. Dhillon said the Department of Justice will continue to pursue the voter records “through all legal means,” though it’s not immediately clear what that might entail.

“Gov. Sherrill’s refusal to cooperate with federal law enforcement does nothing to protect law-abiding NJ voters,” Dhillon said in a reply to Sherrill’s post. “NJ has a legal duty to keep ineligible voters off its rolls, & our request is grounded in that legal authority.”

Sherrill announced last week that between June 2023 and June 2024 — when her predecessor, fellow Democrat Phil Murphy, was in office — a software error at the state Motor Vehicles Commission allowed thousands of noncitizens to register to vote, with around 400 subsequently casting ballots. The contractor at the center of the debacle has denied the existence of an error, saying that the state’s own systems are to blame for allowing ineligible residents onto the voter rolls.

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Related:

ILLEGAL ALIEN NEW JERSEY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOTER ID MIKIE SHERRILL

What are you hiding, Mikie? Also, not really the hill to die on, given that most of the SAVE America Act has about 70 percent voter approval. 

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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