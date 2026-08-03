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GOP Senator Runs Away When Asked This Question About Mitch McConnell's Health

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 03, 2026 6:00 AM
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GOP Senator Runs Away When Asked This Question About Mitch McConnell's Health
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not been seen on the Hill in weeks. He gave an update, saying he fell again and later contracted pneumonia, which is why he’s been away and hospitalized for an extended period. He posted a photo of himself and his wife, former Transportation and Labor Secretary Elaine Chao, but it didn’t ease concerns about the Kentucky Republican. The situation has become absurd, with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear demanding that McConnell prove he’s fit or resign. Some of the rumors are somewhat self-inflicted, like Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) saying that a visitor said Mitch was “clear-minded” (via The Hill):

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Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said a person who recently visited Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) while he has been in a rehabilitation center described the former leader as “clear-minded.”

Capito told independent journalist Nicholas Ballasy in a video posted Saturday that she knew what had been reported, that McConnell “is recovering and is healing and is in a rehabilitation hospital.”

“I talked to somebody yesterday who visited him and said that he’s clear-minded, and he just needs to get stronger,” she said.

Asked by Ballasy if she would visit McConnell, Capito said she will wait “until he asks for visitors.”

“I think anybody who’s been in the hospital or in a rehab facility, uh, being visited — I think is a pretty sensitive topic,” she added.

Mr. Ballasy later tried to follow up by asking the West Virginia Republican who the visitor was, but she refused to identify the individual.

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Sen. Capito says McConnell's return will come at the end of the August recess. She's been 

Still, claiming he’s fine because some visitor said so, then running away when asked about who that was, is how massive sheets of tin foil get unrolled. 

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News Topics KENTUCKY | MITCH MCCONNELL | SENATE | SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO | WEST VIRGINIA
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