What Happened in New Jersey Regarding Illegal Alien Voters Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

We’ll discuss her bizarre press conference later this morning, but New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill wants to shift focus away from the thousands of illegal aliens found on the state’s voter rolls, where about 400 voted in past elections. Not surprising, and the actual number is probably higher. You know this, and if you watched President Trump’s primetime speech about our election system this month, you’d know it can’t be true. He said that over 270,000 noncitizens were caught on voter rolls in four states, thanks to the work of the Department of Homeland Security. New Jersey was one of them. Only 6,600 people—no way, Jose.

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Capt. Seth Keshel’s Substack explored the chaos. He pointed out a few things: first, although none of these stories are positive, they are just the tip of the iceberg. Second, he doesn’t think illegal immigrants are voting themselves because they prefer to stay out of sight, especially now. Third, there are other, more serious issues with fraud and discrepancies that aren’t being examined. Lastly, the reason we see illegals on New Jersey’s voter rolls is due to the Democrats’ Automatic Voter Registration efforts. In short, Sherrill is trying to hide the bigger problem. She was forced to attempt to get ahead of the PR disaster since this issue was likely to persist, especially as the USPS delays mailing out ballots until officials can check each state’s voter list.

Her office’s line is that we caught the error, it’s under investigation, and we’re no longer going to discuss this, especially with the federal government. Why not? As long as Trump is president, this isn’t going away, lady:

If you recall, the President’s fifth and final point in his address outlining exploitation and known vulnerabilities of our extant elections system revealed that the Department of Homeland Security found over 278,000 non-citizens registered to vote in four states. Those states were California (the Democrat mother ship), Pennsylvania, Nevada, and, you guessed it, New Jersey. The investigation reviewed just a sliver of these states’ voter rolls, and with an exhaustive audit and a full review of the other 46 states’ rolls, how many non-citizens should we expect registered nationwide? Those four states account for 93 of 538 electoral college votes, or 17.3% of the national total. So - multiply the 278,000 times 6 and we are not far from 2 million non-citizens likely on the rolls. Therefore, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Sherrill ran an impromptu press conference to “disclose” the issue that confirms exactly what Trump briefed on… outing her state for having roughly 6,600 non-citizens on the rolls, and about 400 votes from that bunch (6.1% of those registered). […] Sherrill maintains she is launching her own investigation, which reminds me of the time one of my commanders served as the unit sexual harassment prevention officer despite constantly operating as close to that line as possible. There will be no accountability (if Sherrill can help it) because she’s hiding the real truth and we only see the tip of the iceberg. The 6,600 non-citizens make up roughly 0.1%, or one in one thousand, of the voter roll. Their 400 votes are not insignificant, especially if you recall the handful of votes separating two mayoral candidates in Sioux Falls in recent weeks, or the 280 measly ballots out of more than 2.5 million cast separating now-Congressman Abraham Hamadeh from Kris Mayes in Arizona’s 2022 Attorney General’s race fiasco… […] The 0.1% of the New Jersey voter roll that Sherrill volunteers is populated by non-citizens pales in comparison to what the DOJ or an independent auditor would find when identifying and quantifying these categories: Deceased voters

Voters who have moved in-state to a new address

Voters who have moved out of state

Completely fictitious voters such as those involved in the Muskegon County registration fraud ring disclosed by the President

Independent canvassers in Wisconsin found this sort of corruption after the 2020 election, which is incredible given that Wisconsin doesn’t operate AVR… […] Mikie Sherrill conducted a limited hangout of corruption hoping to appear responsible and cut off the Trump administration from spilling the beans. What she is doing is letting the tip of the iceberg be shown, while covering up mountains of corruption impacting the sovereign votes of the citizens of New Jersey. It is likely, when accounting for all forms of voter roll corruption, that hundreds of thousands of registrations should be invalidated in New Jersey, not just 6,600

The people running the DOJ aren’t going to accept Sherill’s ‘I’m not saying anything more, let’s move on’ attitude. Also, she mentioned her stance on the matter to Harmeet Dhillon. Lady, good luck.

It's imperative that the Trump administration push on with their election integrity agenda, even if panicans, like John Thune and John Cornyn, don't want to do it.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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