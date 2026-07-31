Body Found at Home of Rep. Ayanna Pressley's Husband Ruled a Homicide

Our intern Julia mentioned this story last week: a dead body was found at the home of Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s husband. Boston police responded to the residence on July 18 around 2 PM to “investigate a person.” That’s when the body of Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio, 18, was discovered. Now, it’s been ruled a homicide (via Boston 25 News):

An 18-year-old woman who was found dead inside a home owned by the husband of Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley was murdered, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers responding to the home at 25 Malta Road in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, found Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

Ocasio was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner officially ruled her death a homicide on Thursday, according to police.

Ocasio’s mother, Elenie Ocasio, previously told Boston 25 News on July 20 that she believed her daughter was the victim of a homicide.

[…]

According to property records, the multi-family home is owned by Conan Harris, the husband of Congresswoman Pressley. It had been listed for $1.15 million, but is now off the market, according to real estate listings.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the young woman’s death.