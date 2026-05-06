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MAGA Is Dying? Look At What They Did to Anti-Redistricting Indiana Republicans Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 06, 2026 7:00 AM
MAGA Is Dying? Look At What They Did to Anti-Redistricting Indiana Republicans Last Night
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It was the red wedding.

It was the assassinations at the Twins.

President Donald Trump was likely intensely focused on a number of races in Indiana’s State Senate: multiple primary challengers sought to oust weak and indecisive anti-redistricting Republicans who refused to redraw their maps. It was a crushing blow, a total betrayal. And traitors must be defeated and humiliated without mercy. 

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There were eight primaries, and six panic-stricken Indiana Republicans got pushed out of office. There could be a seventh, but the vote margin is razor-thin; the challenger could win by just three votes. MAGA is dying? Please, Indiana Republicans who cannot get with the program, got the belt last night (via Politico):

President Donald Trump flexed his grip on the GOP base in Indiana on Tuesday, vanquishing a majority of the Republican state senators who had dared cross him on redistricting.

It was a show of force in the year’s first major test of Trump’s power over the GOP. Trump-aligned groups dumped millions against the eight GOP lawmakers who blocked his effort to gerrymander the state. And on Tuesday night, at least five lost reelection.

Trump’s loyal and energized supporters turned out to punish the incumbents, showing that his endorsement remains the gold-standard of GOP politics. That’s a bright flashing red warning to any Republicans who might be eyeing a break from Trump as he approaches the back half of his second term in office.

[…]

Among MAGA’s most significant victories was taking out state Sen. Travis Holdman, the No. 3 leader in the body and a top aide to MAGA’s Hoosier Public Enemy No. 1, Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray. Blake Fiechter, a Bluffton city councilman, defeated Holdman after exiting the race in February and then being coaxed back in by White House officials.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP GOP INDIANA REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY

We are the party, and the days of tolerating weak trash are over. Spencer Deery is the state lawmaker hanging by a thread, so we’ll revisit that contest later, but Travis Holdman got the boot, and he was not happy about it.

We don’t care, losers. This wasn’t a hard choice, and you just don’t get it. It’s about winning, and if you can’t see how redistricting can help us, then GTFO. 

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