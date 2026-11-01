VIDEO: Adam Hamilton’s Church Conducts ‘Queer Weddings,’ Sent Money to Protect Drag Queen Story Hour

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton has attempted to paper over his far-left radical beliefs for Kansas voters, but an undercover video obtained by Townhall exposes his church’s obsession with transgender ideology.

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Lydia Kim, pastor of connection and care at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, was caught on video attempting to assure a visitor that extreme views on gender would be welcome there. It is a part of the United Methodist denomination.

“Our pastor is currently running for Senate as a Democrat,” Kim told the individual in the video. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton is senior pastor. “This is the church that he built,” she said.

“We have trans members here at our church,” Kim continued. “Some of my favorite volunteers are trans, like you would never know. Like we just love on them and they love on other people. But part of them coming here was because they knew that they would be accepted.”

Kim said the church is part of Pride Fest every year. “KC PrideFest is an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies,” the church website reads. “The event highlights the community’s history, culture, and achievements while creating space to promote acceptance, equality, and inclusion. It also serves as a reminder of the ongoing work to honor the struggles that have shaped the movement for equal rights.”

In the video, Kim gushes over a drag queen story hour hosted by Urban Abbey, an affiliated church in Omaha, Nebraska.

“It’s fabulous, actually,” Kim said in the video obtained by Townhall. She added when Urban Abbey was allegedly threatened over the event, “And we as a church responded, because we were like, that’s not okay. Like, there are children and families who come and worship at this space, and like, some of the drag queens are members of that church and so we sent money to help with security.”

Omaha police later said, “There was nothing credible about any of this.” “It sounds like a hoax type of deal,” according to Great Plains United Methodists, Resurrection’s denomination.

Kim assured “all” of the pastors are “open and affirming,” adding Hamilton’s church conducts “queer weddings.”

“We did them before when we weren’t supposed to,” she continued. “We are an open and inclusive church and he– we have trans people literally on church grounds,” Kim said.

The pastor said a colleague’s “literal job is community justice.” That’s Cheryl Jefferson Bell, according to the church website.

Hamilton is facing off against incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall in a tight race to be decided Tuesday. According to a recent Emerson College poll, 48.7 percent of respondents said they support Hamilton while 45.2 percent said they are backing Marshall. The Libertarian candidate was capturing a crucial 2.9 percent.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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