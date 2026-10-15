Ohio Dems Taught to Avoid Israel ‘Like the Plague,’ Encouraged to Make Up Answers for Voters

Ohio Democratic activists are being taught to avoid talking about Israel “like the plague,” according to an undercover video obtained by Townhall, because Democrats are “divided” over the U.S. ally.

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An August canvassing training hosted by Ohio Wins, which is the coordinated campaign of the Ohio Democratic Party, showed activists role-playing scenarios as if they were talking to voters.

“It’s like the big ones [issues], gas prices, the war, sometimes Trump,” Harrison Crone, field organizer for Ohio Wins, said, according to the video.

“That one is the easiest to do because you can just blame everything. Just be like, ‘Oh, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump.’”

When an activist asked what they should say about the Iran war, Crone responded, “There’s nothing official from the candidates that we have, so improv!”

In the video, Crone said, “In general, Democrats are against this war, is what I would say.”

Another activist floated this possible response, “We want funds allocated towards domestic issues. We want money to help our people now, not [whispers] Israel.”

“I wouldn’t bring up Israel,” Crone interjected. “Hot button.”

When asked what the response should be about Israel, Crone replied, “No. Avoid it like the plague,” according to the video. “It’s a very divided issue within the (Democratic) party.”

One activist argued, “I’m sure people in Cleveland don’t mention that at all.”

Elsewhere in the training, Crone seemed to suggest canvassers should lie to voters if they don’t know an answer.

“I always pretend to know everything,” he said in the video. “I’m a liar!”

A woman identified in the video as Julia Ellis, a “phone banking lead” for Ohio Wins, said, “But really, it’s like, at the end of the day, it’s a conversation, and it’s just you and this person. No one’s recording it. No one’s writing it down. If you screw up, it’s not the end of the world.”

The video comes on the heels of another obtained by Townhall that showed trainers laughing about the possible death of Democratic Ohio U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur following a serious hit-and-run wreck on August 2.

During that role-playing scenario, presumably between the canvasser and a voter, the canvasser said, "Like, I would love when my kid can move out, but like, Sherrod Brown has been there forever," referring to the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

"And Marcy Kaptur, how old is she? Did she just die in like a car accident?"

“Isn’t she with Mitch McConnell right now?” the volunteer in the role play, identified in the video as Krista Snider, said with a laugh.

“God, I hope that if she’s dead, at least I hope Mitch McConnell’s dead,” another volunteer, identified in the video as Isaac Snider, added.

Kaptur was first elected to Congress in 1982. She won reelection in 2024 by less than 2,400 votes, or less than one percentage point, in a matchup against former state Rep. Derek Merrin, WTOL reported.

Following 2025 redistricting, the 9th District leans more Republican, improving Merrin’s chances as the two face off in a rematch this November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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