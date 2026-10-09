Undercover Video: Ohio Dems Joke About Marcy Kaptur Car Wreck — 'I Hope Mitch McConnell’s Dead'

An undercover video exclusively obtained by Townhall shows an Ohio canvassing training held by Ohio Wins, the coordinated campaign of the Ohio Democratic Party, where activists are seen laughing about elderly members of Congress, including one whose seat could determine the House majority in November.

Advertisement

During a role-playing scenario, presumably between the canvasser and a voter, the canvasser said, "Like, I would love when my kid can move out, but like, Sherrod Brown has been there forever."

"And Marcy Kaptur, how old is she? Did she just die in like a car accident?"

That comment was in reference to the 80-year-old Ohio congresswoman’s recent car crash, where Toledo police say her SUV was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle. The accused has been named but not arrested.

Ohio.news published an undercover video that showed Kaptur's friend, Sister Ginny Welsh, detailing the severity of Kaptur’s injuries and claiming Kaptur speculated the wreck was “a hit.”

“Isn’t she with Mitch McConnell right now?” the volunteer in the role play, identified in the video as Krista Snider, said with a laugh.

“God, I hope that if she’s dead, at least I hope Mitch McConnell’s dead,” another volunteer, identified in the video as Isaac Snider, said.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

McConnell has faced a series of health issues over the last several months, including a fall in front of a camera and multiple awkward freezes.

Ohio Wins field organizer Harrison Crone says in the video that canvassers will “get some flak sometimes,” singling out the voter concern that “Marcy’s been there forever.”

“That’s our number one critique we get,” Crone said in the video.

Kaptur has been a political survivor for decades in northwest Ohio, first being elected to Congress in 1982. Kaptur won reelection in 2024 by less than 2,400 votes, or less than one percentage point, in a matchup against former state Rep. Derek Merrin, WTOL reported.

Following 2025 redistricting, the 9th District leans more Republican, improving Merrin’s chances.

According to Ohio.news, Toledo police have identified the culprit in the August 2 Kaptur hit-and-run as 23-year-old Jaheim Wright. He is wanted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, both second-degree felonies, and a count of failure to stop after an accident, a fourth-degree felony. At the time of the announcement, his whereabouts were unknown.

"Our investigators have remained focused on this case from the beginning," Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle said in a statement. "Their work has now led to the identification of a suspect and arrest warrants being issued."

"I appreciate their continued efforts and the cooperation we've received from the community," Troendle added. "This is an important step forward, and we look forward to seeing this case through."

Following the wreck, Kaptur entered rehab for her injuries, and her office was mum on the severity of her ailments.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.