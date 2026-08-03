New Yorkers Will Need to Show ID at City-run Grocery Stores, but Not to Vote

As Democrats continue denouncing the SAVE act , saying that voter ID requirements are racist, Mamdani is announcing that IDs will be required for his socialist, city-run grocery stores.

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Mamdani wants to protect tax payer funded grocery store from non-NYC residents… they’ll need an ID card to enter.



You can make this up. pic.twitter.com/lXs2SKdjBt — Nick Plumb (@PlumbNick) August 2, 2026

When asked about how he plans to prevent people from taking advantage of his price-slashed stores, Mamdani answered, saying, "So our RFP [Request for Proposal] makes it very clear that this is a program for New Yorkers to be able to put food on the table, not a program for people to be able to make a quick buck through reselling."

He then turned it over to Jeanny Pak, the interim president and CEO of the NYC Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to discuss the focus on "everyday New Yorkers."

"We are looking to make sure that we target New Yorkers whether it be a sort of library card-esque thing and also we manage who’s buying and that it is focused on everyday New Yorkers,” Pak said.

Democrats, and especially the Democratic Socialists of which Mamdani is affiliated, are staunchly opposed to voter ID requirements, saying that it would create unnecessary barriers to accessing the polls and would disenfranchise minorities who cannot obtain IDs.

Mamdani's grocery stores, however, will be providing free membership cards which residents will need to show in order to make purchases within the store.

This isn't the first instance of hypocrisy over ID requirements, as President Trump remarked earlier today when asked about the situation.

Trump shames NYC's socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani for requiring ID to access government-run grocery stores but not voting booths 🪪



"I wish they'd have an ID to access the voting booth [...] We want voter ID and we want proof of citizenship. He also had a thing where you had to… pic.twitter.com/AMIK5N4So7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2026

Trump was asked about his message to Democrats who don't want to pass the SAVE America Act, but who support Mamdani's policies like ID requirements for government-run grocery stores. "I wish they'd have an ID to access the voting booth...We want voter ID and we want proof of citizenship," he said. Trump also recalled a few months prior when New York required that the city emergency snow shovelers provide two original forms of ID, plus copies, and a social security card.

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The NYC EDC announced that it will cut prices of "grocery store goods" and 20 additional categories of "pantry staples, dairy, and refrigerated goods" by 30 percent.

The stores, which will also be exempt from property taxes and rent, are likely to cause significant challenges for privately owned small businesses and stores, many of which are operated by the very same demographic that Mamdani is claiming to want to help. Taxpayers will also bear any financial losses endured by the stores.

The first of five planned city-owned municipal grocery store is scheduled to open by the end of 2027 in Hunts Point, the Bronx.

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