East Harlem Grocers Push Back on Mamdani's Commie Grocery Store Plan

With socialists, the destruction is the point. Back during the New York City mayoral race, a spokesman for the United Bodega Workers of America called Zohran Mamdani's government-run grocery store plan a "cancer" that would harm bodegas in the city, forcing many to close.

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Despite that, Mamdani announced that plans to build five government-run grocery stores in the five boroughs of NYC would begin next year, and that the flagship store would cost an eye-watering $30 million and open in three years. On top of that, the store would only offer lower prices on a select "basket of goods."

Which is a fancy way of saying breadlines are coming to NYC faster than we thought.

But grocers in East Harlem are not going down without a fight, noting the area is already full of grocery stores within walking distance of the proposed commie grocery store.

Mayor Mamdani's plan to open a city-run grocery store is facing pushback from East Harlem grocers, who say the area is already saturated.



About 45 grocery stores are within a 35-minute walk of the proposed site. pic.twitter.com/X2E33bEjM8 — Amanda Macias (@amanda_m_macias) May 5, 2026

Here's more:

A proposal by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to open a city-run grocery store is facing pushback from East Harlem grocers who say the area is already saturated with supermarkets and bodegas. The plan, part of a broader effort to address rising grocery costs in the city, would establish publicly run stores across New York’s five boroughs — but the push to improve affordability could come at a cost for small businesses already on thin margins. The first store is expected to open next year in La Marqueta, an existing public market space at Park Avenue and 115th Street in East Harlem. The city will spend roughly $30 million to build the store. Roughly 45 grocery stores sit within a 35-minute walk of the proposed grocery site, according to a Fox News Digital analysis. The existing stores include a mix of major chains like Whole Foods and Lidl, as well as smaller neighborhood markets and bodegas. The area is also well served by public transit. There are multiple subway and bus lines giving residents several ways to reach nearby stores if they are not in reasonable walking distance. Some local grocers say the added competition of the city-owned store could hurt their businesses.

As many have pointed out, other cities have tried this, and it's failed. In Kansas City, the government-run grocery store is plagued with thefts, has empty shelves, and what's left is often rotten or spoiled. We have no reason to suspect the same thing won't happen in NYC, where crimes like shoplifting largely go unpunished.

And here's what will happen. The government-run grocery store will drive some of these other stores out of business, then the government-run grocery store will fail, and Democrats will start screaming about "food deserts" and the need to spend more government money on more doomed-to-fail government grocery stores.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

Silly grocers. You can’t compete with the government. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) May 6, 2026

Destroying capitalist competition is the point.

45 East Harlem grocery stores mysteriously find business licenses cancelled in strange city-wide glitch… — Obiewan Gandalf (@GandalfObiewan) May 6, 2026

Would any of us be surprised if that happened? Nope.

Understand this: he doesn’t care because the point IS for those other businesses to close. To close. A central tenant of socialism is price regulation. If he controls the price of goods—subsidized by taxpayers—he can drive the other competitors out of business. That’s the point. — Douglas Wood (@DWood371) May 5, 2026

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Exactly this. The destruction is the point.

Dems have a deep seated disdain for private business. Grocers, Landlords, Jews — you name it. They hate them/it.



East Harlem is no food desert. There’s even a Costco.



Mamdani is entirely performative. And since he’s never had a real job, he’s clueless. — Mikey Likes (@mliebow) May 5, 2026

Correct. This is all socialism in action, and NYC voters are going to learn the hard way.

I'm a little bit worried this whole thing is just... like, made up? Like certain wrong ideas about why groceries are expensive caught on and are now influencing public policy? And the whole thing isn't thought through? And saying so is conservative-coded so it'll proceed? https://t.co/Qq8IEOx4Xi — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) May 5, 2026

Correct.

It's not a bug it's a feature. The point is to destroy the private market, and make people dependent on the government for their food.



That's how you end up with bread lines and empty shelves... and a population with very little autonomy. Which is exactly how they want it. https://t.co/YeNPKYrd51 — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) May 5, 2026

Yes. And then you can deny food to your political opponents until they get in line and obey you. But remember, Democrats like Mamdani will say that President Trump is the fascist here.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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