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Tipsheet

East Harlem Grocers Push Back on Mamdani's Commie Grocery Store Plan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 06, 2026 7:30 AM
East Harlem Grocers Push Back on Mamdani's Commie Grocery Store Plan
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

With socialists, the destruction is the point. Back during the New York City mayoral race, a spokesman for the United Bodega Workers of America called Zohran Mamdani's government-run grocery store plan a "cancer" that would harm bodegas in the city, forcing many to close.

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Despite that, Mamdani announced that plans to build five government-run grocery stores in the five boroughs of NYC would begin next year, and that the flagship store would cost an eye-watering $30 million and open in three years. On top of that, the store would only offer lower prices on a select "basket of goods." 

Which is a fancy way of saying breadlines are coming to NYC faster than we thought.

But grocers in East Harlem are not going down without a fight, noting the area is already full of grocery stores within walking distance of the proposed commie grocery store.

Here's more:

A proposal by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to open a city-run grocery store is facing pushback from East Harlem grocers who say the area is already saturated with supermarkets and bodegas.

The plan, part of a broader effort to address rising grocery costs in the city, would establish publicly run stores across New York’s five boroughs — but the push to improve affordability could come at a cost for small businesses already on thin margins.

The first store is expected to open next year in La Marqueta, an existing public market space at Park Avenue and 115th Street in East Harlem. The city will spend roughly $30 million to build the store.

Roughly 45 grocery stores sit within a 35-minute walk of the proposed grocery site, according to a Fox News Digital analysis.

The existing stores include a mix of major chains like Whole Foods and Lidl, as well as smaller neighborhood markets and bodegas.

The area is also well served by public transit. There are multiple subway and bus lines giving residents several ways to reach nearby stores if they are not in reasonable walking distance.

Some local grocers say the added competition of the city-owned store could hurt their businesses.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK SOCIALISM

As many have pointed out, other cities have tried this, and it's failed. In Kansas City, the government-run grocery store is plagued with thefts, has empty shelves, and what's left is often rotten or spoiled. We have no reason to suspect the same thing won't happen in NYC, where crimes like shoplifting largely go unpunished.

And here's what will happen. The government-run grocery store will drive some of these other stores out of business, then the government-run grocery store will fail, and Democrats will start screaming about "food deserts" and the need to spend more government money on more doomed-to-fail government grocery stores.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

Destroying capitalist competition is the point.

Would any of us be surprised if that happened? Nope.

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Exactly this. The destruction is the point.

Correct. This is all socialism in action, and NYC voters are going to learn the hard way.

Correct.

Yes. And then you can deny food to your political opponents until they get in line and obey you. But remember, Democrats like Mamdani will say that President Trump is the fascist here.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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