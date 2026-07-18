Mamdani's Regime Is About to Destroy Small Businesses and His Cronies Are Bragging About It

New Yorkers are getting a glimpse into their future under the reign of race-communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani after New York Democratic Socialist Party co-chair Gustavo Gordillo joined Martha MacCallum on Fox News to discuss why small businesses being run out of town are actually a good thing.

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“Maybe they shouldn’t have been in that business in the first place.”



That’s how the co-chair of New York’s Socialist Party responded to concerns that a state-run grocery store could force a locally owned business to close.



So much for the “warmth of collectivism.” pic.twitter.com/v8MieiCZah — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 17, 2026

“If you’re the bodega owner, how would you feel if the government opened a big grocery store right next to your bodega?” asked MacCallum.

“If one…if one publicly owned grocery store that brings prices down is enough to put someone out of business, then maybe they shouldn’t have been in that business in the first place,” Gordillo responded.

Meanwhile, the supermarket that Mamdani is planning to open is far from a small corner store. The $10 million on 20,000 square foot space in the Bronx is set to open as early as next year as the first of many stores of its kind. Another giant store, which will cost the taxpayer a total of $55 million after Mamdani pledged an additional $30 million to the project, will be 9,000 square feet.

The DSA’s nonchalant view on the destruction of locally owned bodegas is a new development, as they are often the ones promoting the existence of bodegas as an integral part of the New York City culture and lifestyle. Just months ago, Mamdani was posting a photo of purchasing a bodega coffee with the caption “nothing like it.”

nothing like it pic.twitter.com/vOv8Q00Hvc — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) March 20, 2026

Now, small business owners will have to compete with the millions in subsidies and benefits given to government run businesses, all funded by the taxpayers, for the purpose of saving money for the taxpayers.

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