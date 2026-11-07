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Here's How the New Democrat Governor of Texas Is Already Targeting Elon Musk

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 07, 2026 9:30 AM
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Here's How the New Democrat Governor of Texas Is Already Targeting Elon Musk
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

Democrat Governor-elect of Texas Gina Hinojosa is demanding that state officials stop the sale of state land to SpaceX until she assumes office in January.

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Hinojosa joined Jake Tapper on CNN following her election to the office to say that “selling our beach to Elon Musk is just something that is almost unimaginable.”

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"We can have a strong working relationship with Elon Musk and his companies, but it has to be on our terms,” she continued. “It cannot be just running over the people of Texas. And that’s what changes now that I will be governor.”

The demand follows concerns that Hinojosa would damage the state’s relationship with Elon Musk, one of the largest job creators in the state of Texas, over his close relationship with President Donald Trump and Governor Greg Abbott.

Following her request, the Texas Wildlife and Park Commission canceled planned discussions for the sale.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELON MUSK | SPACEX | TEXAS
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