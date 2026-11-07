Here's How the New Democrat Governor of Texas Is Already Targeting Elon Musk

Democrat Governor-elect of Texas Gina Hinojosa is demanding that state officials stop the sale of state land to SpaceX until she assumes office in January.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa requests to pause state land sales to Elon Musk. https://t.co/azgC7Vejlo — Remarks (@remarks) November 6, 2026

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Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa calls for a halt to the proposed sale of Boca Chica State Park land to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Follow: @AFpost https://t.co/8mo0rqhcZN — AF Post (@AFpost) November 6, 2026

Hinojosa joined Jake Tapper on CNN following her election to the office to say that “selling our beach to Elon Musk is just something that is almost unimaginable.”

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa: "We can have a strong working relationship with Elon Musk and his companies, but it has to be on our terms" Jake Tapper asked her about blocking the sale of a Texas state park to SpaceX, and whether Musk might leave the state over it. Her answer: “Well, look, as I said before, we have to have balance. These are our beaches we’re talking about. I mean, selling our beach to Elon Musk is just something that is almost unimaginable. It’s unacceptable. Our beaches are enshrined in our Texas Constitution as being free and open to the people of Texas because they are our beaches." "We can have a strong working relationship with Elon Musk and his companies, but it has to be on our terms. It cannot be just running over the people of Texas. And that’s what changes now that I will be governor.” — Fireside Alpha (@firesidealpha) November 6, 2026

"We can have a strong working relationship with Elon Musk and his companies, but it has to be on our terms,” she continued. “It cannot be just running over the people of Texas. And that’s what changes now that I will be governor.”

The demand follows concerns that Hinojosa would damage the state’s relationship with Elon Musk, one of the largest job creators in the state of Texas, over his close relationship with President Donald Trump and Governor Greg Abbott.

Following her request, the Texas Wildlife and Park Commission canceled planned discussions for the sale.

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