Explosions Heard in Qeshm Island As Trump Admin Announces Progress on Iran Settlement

Reports are emerging of explosions taking place across Qeshm Island and Bendar Abass, Iran on Monday in a possible renewal of military operations against the Islamic Republic.

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Early reports from local sources have now recorded in the vicinity of Iran’s Qeshm Island. This comes after reports/claims that the IRGC downed two U.S. MQM-170 drones in the same vicinity. It’s yet unclear if the explosions are the results of outgoing or incoming strikes, but the reports do seem to indicate that they are strikes against targets on the island. More to come. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 2, 2026

QESHM ISLAND: Multiple heavy explosions were reported across Qeshm Island around 12:14 AM local time. Eyewitnesses in Qeshm City reported feeling 5 to 6 consecutive powerful blasts in close proximity, describing intense shaking and suspected missile strikes in the area. per @Vahid — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) November 2, 2026

BREAKING: The U.S. may have begun striking Iranian air-defense systems, as multiple explosions rock Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, amid heavy U.S. aerial activity across the Gulf. At least five KC-46A Pegasus tankers and one KC-135R have been spotted operating in the region, while air-defense activity is reported over Qeshm, according to Initial and local reports. The developments come shortly after the IRGC announced it had captured two U.S. MQM-170 Outlaw drones intact using electronic warfare and shot down an MQ-9 Reaper east of the Strait of Hormuz, bringing its announced MQ-9 losses to 55 since the conflict began. — The Hormuz Report (@HormuzReport) November 2, 2026

Explosions in the Strait of Hormuz reported just now South West of Qeshm Island. — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) November 2, 2026

The possible wave of strikes follows reports that two American MQM-170 drones were shot down in the vicinity of Qeshm Island by members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Despite the reports of explosions, Axios has reported that the Trump administration is confident that a deal with Iranian leadership could be made shortly that would bring a resolute end to the conflict that began at the end of February earlier this year. President Donald Trump further explained that he was “in no rush” to resume fighting.

🚨VP Vance told reporters on Monday that he and President Trump "feel pretty good about the prospect of reaching a settlement" with the Iranians 🚨"We made some progress and we will see if we can make some more", Vance said 🚨The VP noted that Trump retains all kinetic and non kinetic options against Iran 🚨"We haven't set deadlines (for resuming strikes). We want to make sure the Iranians don't rebuild or try to rebuild their nuclear program. We do think there is a pathway there, but it requires a firm and verifiable commitment that they dont rebuild their nuclear program" — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 2, 2026

The update comes as Saudi leadership is negotiating with global alliances in hopes of combating Houthi incursions into the Gulf state.

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