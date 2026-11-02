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Explosions Heard in Qeshm Island As Trump Admin Announces Progress on Iran Settlement

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 02, 2026 8:00 PM
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Explosions Heard in Qeshm Island As Trump Admin Announces Progress on Iran Settlement
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Reports are emerging of explosions taking place across Qeshm Island and Bendar Abass, Iran on Monday in a possible renewal of military operations against the Islamic Republic.

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The possible wave of strikes follows reports that two American MQM-170 drones were shot down in the vicinity of Qeshm Island by members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Despite the reports of explosions, Axios has reported that the Trump administration is confident that a deal with Iranian leadership could be made shortly that would bring a resolute end to the conflict that began at the end of February earlier this year. President Donald Trump further explained that he was “in no rush” to resume fighting.

The update comes as Saudi leadership is negotiating with global alliances in hopes of combating Houthi incursions into the Gulf state.

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News Topics IRAN | MILITARY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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