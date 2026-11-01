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This Democrat Thinks That Joking About This Infamous Fraudster Is Racist

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 01, 2026 9:30 AM
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This Democrat Thinks That Joking About This Infamous Fraudster Is Racist
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Rep. Shontel Brown tried to level an accusation of racism at Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins after she posted a meme of a man who has been arrested for stealing over $4 million in SNAP benefits.

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The image featured a real image of a social media personality known as Shawty Dred, who authorities claim that Dred had control over more than 350 fraudulent SNAP accounts created with stolen identities. He would eventually create his own SNAP-eligible company, which he fraudulently transferred $660,000 in taxpayer funds to.

Over the course of the scheme, Dred would pilfer $4.6 million worth of SNAP benefits to himself.

Brown assumed that the post made by the Trump administration official was racially motivated.

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“Despicable,” Brown complained on social media. “Disgusting. Not even hiding it.”

“And I look forward to your answer to what motivated this graphic when you appear in front of the Agriculture Committee in January,” Brown added.

Social media users didn’t hold back on Brown’s ludicrous assumption.

Dred is facing over 60 charges, ranging from mail fraud to aggravated identity theft.

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News Topics CONGRESS | SNAP | FRAUD | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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