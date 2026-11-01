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Haley Stevens' Staffers Are Resigning in Protest of Her Bombshell Endorsement

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 01, 2026 7:00 PM
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Haley Stevens' Staffers Are Resigning in Protest of Her Bombshell Endorsement
Haley Stevens For Congress

Following her decision to endorse Republican candidate Mike Rogers for the Michigan Senate race, numerous members of the congressional staff of Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens have resigned from their positions in protest.

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The high-profile resignations from the office include Stevens’ now-former chief of staff Justin German and communications director Logan Basch.

Democrats are moving to oust Stevens from their political circles following the bombshell decision to turn against the radical Abdul El-Sayed, with reporters claiming that she has been removed from communications channels with party members, and the chair of the Michigan Democrat Party announcing that Stevens’ has been barred from membership in the state.

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The flip comes just days after Stevens announced that she would be supporting and voting for El-Sayed on Election Day. Members of the campaign staff would then prohibit Stevens from joining in on events in the lead-up to the midterms.

Now, with the hours ticking down until Election Day, Rogers will be equipped with a new prominent endorsement as polls are about to open.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
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