Haley Stevens' Staffers Are Resigning in Protest of Her Bombshell Endorsement

Following her decision to endorse Republican candidate Mike Rogers for the Michigan Senate race, numerous members of the congressional staff of Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens have resigned from their positions in protest.

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New: Haley Steven’s official staff including her longtime chief are resigning from her office this morning, per spox. — Melissa Nann Burke (@nannburke) November 1, 2026

New: Statement from Haley Stevens’ chief of staff Justin German confirms many of her team have resigned & they back Abdul El-Sayed for #MISen “We are shocked and heartbroken by Congresswoman Stevens’ decision to support Mike Rogers.” https://t.co/N3srrlu55k — Melissa Nann Burke (@nannburke) November 1, 2026

Haley Stevens’ long-time chief, Justin German, and her comms director, Logan Basch, among the aides quitting amid staff exodus after her surprise endorsement of Mike Rogers in the final 48 hours of the campaign, per source — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 1, 2026

The high-profile resignations from the office include Stevens’ now-former chief of staff Justin German and communications director Logan Basch.

Democrats are moving to oust Stevens from their political circles following the bombshell decision to turn against the radical Abdul El-Sayed, with reporters claiming that she has been removed from communications channels with party members, and the chair of the Michigan Democrat Party announcing that Stevens’ has been barred from membership in the state.

Politico: Haley Stevens was removed from a series of House Democratic member text chats on Sunday, according to three of the people, who were granted anonymity to speak candidly. https://t.co/z3IDomudO9 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 1, 2026

Congresswoman Stevens is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future. — Curtis Hertel (@CurtisHertelJr) November 1, 2026

The flip comes just days after Stevens announced that she would be supporting and voting for El-Sayed on Election Day. Members of the campaign staff would then prohibit Stevens from joining in on events in the lead-up to the midterms.

Now, with the hours ticking down until Election Day, Rogers will be equipped with a new prominent endorsement as polls are about to open.

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