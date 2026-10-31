US Embassy in Russia Issues 'Mass Casualty' Warning in Moscow

The U.S. Embassy in Russia has issued a warning regarding a mass casualty threat at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow for October 31.

Security Alert: Threat to Tsaritysyno Museum Reserve in Moscow The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event TODAY October 31, at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow at Dolskaya Ulitsa 1, Moscow, Russia 11569. The U.S. government is coordinating with appropriate Russian authorities on a response. Actions to take: Avoid the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve location TODAY, October 31, 2026. Avoid the area, stay alert, and avoid crowds. Be aware of your surroundings. Review your personal security plan. Keep your cellphone charged in case of emergency. Carry proper identification. Monitor local media for any further information Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP ) to receive health and security updates. Assistance: U.S. Embassy Moscow, Russia +7 495 728-5577 MoscowACS@state.gov U.S. Embassy Moscow web page State Department – Consular Affairs (+001) 888-407-4747 or (+001) 202-501-4444 Russia Country Information Follow us on Facebook and Twitter State Department – Consular Affairs 1-888-407-4747 or 1-202-501-4444 — Посольство США в РФ/ U.S. Embassy Russia (@USEmbRu) October 31, 2026

Advertisement

Russia: The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event TODAY October 31, at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow at Dolskaya Ulitsa 1, Moscow, Russia 11569. The U.S. government is coordinating with appropriate Russian authorities on a response. Read the full alert here: https://t.co/NWnoSg1URs — TravelGov (@TravelGov) October 31, 2026

American officials have urged U.S. citizens to avoid the area around the museum, avoid crowds, and to carry proper identification. They have further stated that the government is cooperating with Russian officials “on a response.”

Open source intelligence accounts have noted that the warning was similar to the one issued in the lead up to the Crocus City Hall attack carried out by ISIS-K that killed 151 and left another 609 injured. American officials shared intelligence and issued a public statement warning of the danger, but those efforts were largely ignored.

The US Embassy in Russia has issued a warning to avoid the Tsaritysyno Museum Reserve in Moscow due to the “credible threat of a mass casualty event TODAY.” A similar, but more general, warning was issued before the ISIS-K Crocus City Hall attack. https://t.co/hw6wT6alYo — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 31, 2026

No information was given as to what threat the venue might be facing.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.