DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

US Embassy in Russia Issues 'Mass Casualty' Warning in Moscow

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 31, 2026 1:00 PM
Advertisement
US Embassy in Russia Issues 'Mass Casualty' Warning in Moscow
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

The U.S. Embassy in Russia has issued a warning regarding a mass casualty threat at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow for October 31.

Advertisement

American officials have urged U.S. citizens to avoid the area around the museum, avoid crowds, and to carry proper identification. They have further stated that the government is cooperating with Russian officials “on a response.” 

Open source intelligence accounts have noted that the warning was similar to the one issued in the lead up to the Crocus City Hall attack carried out by ISIS-K that killed 151 and left another 609 injured. American officials shared intelligence and issued a public statement warning of the danger, but those efforts were largely ignored.

No information was given as to what threat the venue might be facing.

Recommended
Dem Strategist Is Aghast at Abdul El-Sayed's New Ad Matt Vespa Talarico Email Appears in Fling.com Data Leak Listing ‘Fetish’ and ‘Group Sex’ on Profile Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics RUSSIA | TERRORISM | NATIONAL SECURITY
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Dem Strategist Is Aghast at Abdul El-Sayed's New Ad

Dem Strategist Is Aghast at Abdul El-Sayed's New Ad

Matt Vespa
Talarico Email Appears in Fling.com Data Leak Listing ‘Fetish’ and ‘Group Sex’ on Profile

Talarico Email Appears in Fling.com Data Leak Listing ‘Fetish’ and ‘Group Sex’ on Profile

Amy Curtis
Who Had the Worst Week?

Who Had the Worst Week?

Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos