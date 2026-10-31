DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Real Dan Sullivan's Social Media Was Just Temporarily Suspended for Impersonation

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 31, 2026 10:00 AM
Advertisement
The Real Dan Sullivan's Social Media Was Just Temporarily Suspended for Impersonation
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan’s X account was suspended last evening for “violating the rules against inauthentic accounts,” following the continued reporting from the New York Times that Democrat Mary Peltola and her allies had recruited a false Dan Sullivan in hopes of confusing voters. The scheme was first reported by Townhall in May.

Advertisement

Republican officials have claimed that the suspension came as a result of “another dirty play” from Peltola and her allies, saying that it’s “Insane how far Mary's willing to go to trick Alaskans.” The suspension appears to have been an automated decision as a result of mass reporting.

The Peltola campaign has issued a denial of any involvement in the reporting of Sullivan’s account that would have led to the suspension, claiming the accusation “silly and unsubstantiated.”

Recommended
Why Abdul El-Sayed's Latest Ad Has This Dem Strategist Ripping His Hair Out Matt Vespa Talarico Email Appears in Fling.com Data Leak Listing ‘Fetish’ and ‘Group Sex’ on Profile Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The Peltola campaign has likewise denied that they played any part in the false Sullivan’s recruitment for the ballot. Statements and texts received by the New York Times from 13 individuals, one of which later attempted to retract their statements, were confirmed by the outlet to prove that there was a coordinated effort to bring the false Sullivan into the race.

Peltola would later claim that she has “no idea” if someone within her campaign was responsible for the recruitment.

A Department of Justice and FBI investigation into the matter is currently underway. Sullivan's X account has since been reinstated.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | MARY PELTOLA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Why Abdul El-Sayed's Latest Ad Has This Dem Strategist Ripping His Hair Out

Why Abdul El-Sayed's Latest Ad Has This Dem Strategist Ripping His Hair Out

Matt Vespa
Talarico Email Appears in Fling.com Data Leak Listing ‘Fetish’ and ‘Group Sex’ on Profile

Talarico Email Appears in Fling.com Data Leak Listing ‘Fetish’ and ‘Group Sex’ on Profile

Amy Curtis
Following Increased Scrutiny of Dems' Election Shenanigans in Alaska, Decoy Dan Has Fled

Following Increased Scrutiny of Dems' Election Shenanigans in Alaska, Decoy Dan Has Fled

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos