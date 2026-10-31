The Real Dan Sullivan's Social Media Was Just Temporarily Suspended for Impersonation

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan’s X account was suspended last evening for “violating the rules against inauthentic accounts,” following the continued reporting from the New York Times that Democrat Mary Peltola and her allies had recruited a false Dan Sullivan in hopes of confusing voters. The scheme was first reported by Townhall in May.

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.@SenDanSullivan’s (the real one) campaign account on X has been suspended. The campaign sent us this message they received from X. Wild. https://t.co/jYmPaO8mkg — The Alaska Landmine (@alaskalandmine) October 31, 2026

Republican officials have claimed that the suspension came as a result of “another dirty play” from Peltola and her allies, saying that it’s “Insane how far Mary's willing to go to trick Alaskans.” The suspension appears to have been an automated decision as a result of mass reporting.

Polls open in Alaska in 83 hours and, right now, @DanSullivan_AK's account is suspended by @X after another dirty play by @MaryPeltola & co. who reported it for impersonation. Insane how far Mary's willing to go to trick Alaskans. CC: @elonmusk https://t.co/TnUCK7L8tp — Chris Olmstead (@ct_olmstead) October 31, 2026

The Peltola campaign has issued a denial of any involvement in the reporting of Sullivan’s account that would have led to the suspension, claiming the accusation “silly and unsubstantiated.”

The Sullivan campaign tells me its X account was suspended for “violating our rules against inauthentic accounts.” His camp points fingers at Peltola camp being behind an effort to say, essentially, that he’s a fake Dan #Sullivan. From #Peltola camp: “These are silly and unsubstantiated claims from the Sullivan campaign. I can confirm our campaign did not make any effort to suspend Sullivan’s twitter account.” #akleg #akgov #alaska #aksen — Wil Courtney (@wil_court) October 31, 2026

The Peltola campaign has likewise denied that they played any part in the false Sullivan’s recruitment for the ballot. Statements and texts received by the New York Times from 13 individuals, one of which later attempted to retract their statements, were confirmed by the outlet to prove that there was a coordinated effort to bring the false Sullivan into the race.

SCOOP: Democrats have insisted they have nothing to do with the other Dan Sullivan on Alaska's Senate ballot. But aides with the Mary Peltola campaign and DSCC were part of a monthslong secret plan to recruit him to run -- as well as other candidates. https://t.co/jVrTs9v8Ye — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) October 28, 2026

Peltola would later claim that she has “no idea” if someone within her campaign was responsible for the recruitment.

Asked whether it’s possible someone on Peltola’s campaign helped recruit Dan J, she says “I honestly have no idea.” — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) October 31, 2026

A Department of Justice and FBI investigation into the matter is currently underway. Sullivan's X account has since been reinstated.

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