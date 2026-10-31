ICE Captures Illegal Alien Who Assaulted NYPD Cop

Federal agents have arrested an illegal alien who was accused of assaulting a New York police officer, according to a report from Fox News.

BREAKING: ILLEGAL ALIEN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING NYPD OFFICER CAPTURED BY ICE! After a manhunt, ICE captured Alpha Bah, an illegal alien from Guinea charged with assaulting an NYPD officer with a deadly weapon. Sanctuary NYC released Bah TWICE despite ICE detainers, but ERO officers tracked him down through intelligence gathering and surveillance and arrested him without incident. Despite sanctuary politicians’ refusal to cooperate, the patriots of ICE got the job done and took a dangerous criminal off the streets of New York. https://t.co/LS5Vne3GHv — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 31, 2026

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CAPTURED: ICE officers arrested Alpha Bah, an illegal immigrant from Guinea accused of attacking a New York City police officer with a deadly weapon, Friday afternoon after tracking him to a temporary residence. The arrest ended a manhunt sparked by Bah's release from local custody despite repeated ICE detainer requests. DHS said federal immigration authorities were not notified of his release. According to a DHS official, officers established surveillance and delayed approaching Bah because school-aged children were nearby. Full story here https://t.co/M7no1G96fk — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) October 30, 2026

Alpha Bah, a Guinea national, was taken into custody after agents with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations set up surveillance near his last known residence. Upon spotting Bah, agents began trailing him and eventually took him into custody without incident.

Officials say that Bah had originally been arrested on October 7 for assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and intent to obtain transportation without paying.

He was released from NYPD custody despite ICE placing a detainer request.

ILLEGAL ALIEN MANHUNT UNDERWAY This is Alpha Bah, an illegal from Guinea charged with assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon. He is now MISSING after he was RELEASED by NYPD despite having an ICE detainer request. Because of Democrat policies, this dangerous illegal is now roaming your streets. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2026

The assault and arrest come after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a new regulation prohibiting cooperation with local law enforcement and immigration authorities.

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