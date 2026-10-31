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ICE Captures Illegal Alien Who Assaulted NYPD Cop

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 31, 2026 12:00 PM
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ICE Captures Illegal Alien Who Assaulted NYPD Cop
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Federal agents have arrested an illegal alien who was accused of assaulting a New York police officer, according to a report from Fox News.

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Alpha Bah, a Guinea national, was taken into custody after agents with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations set up surveillance near his last known residence. Upon spotting Bah, agents began trailing him and eventually took him into custody without incident.

Officials say that Bah had originally been arrested on October 7 for assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and intent to obtain transportation without paying.

He was released from NYPD custody despite ICE placing a detainer request.

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The assault and arrest come after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a new regulation prohibiting cooperation with local law enforcement and immigration authorities.

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News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | NEW YORK | SANCTUARY CITIES
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