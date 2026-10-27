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Fire Breaks Out at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Prompting Partial Evacuation

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 27, 2026 9:00 PM
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Fire Breaks Out at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Prompting Partial Evacuation
AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File

A fire at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas has prompted a partial evacuation, according to local news reports.

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Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from Terminal C at the airport. A report from CBS claimed that a fire broke out in a kitchen at Embers, an airport restaurant. Fire crews are on scene inside the airport attempting to combat the blaze. Despite the fire, the airport remains active. Flights to and from Terminal C have been moved to other gates throughout the airport.

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Initial reports suggest that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

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