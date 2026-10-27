Fire Breaks Out at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Prompting Partial Evacuation

A fire at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas has prompted a partial evacuation, according to local news reports.

Fire forces terminal evacuation at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport https://t.co/wUGU4DWBWB — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) October 27, 2026

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BREAKING: Firefighters are at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport as heavy smoke is seen. It's unclear what is burning. We are gathering more information. https://t.co/2CrAlrvBOb — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) October 27, 2026

No injuries reported after fire breaks out at George Bush Intercontinental Airport’s Ember restaurant in Terminal C, officials say. https://t.co/zgVp5q1yzz — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) October 27, 2026

⁠Houston Fire Department is responding to a fire at a restaurant in Terminal C North at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Passengers in the immediate area have been relocated as a precaution. We will provide updates as they become available. https://t.co/YfCERvZu1u — Bush Airport (@iah) October 27, 2026

Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from Terminal C at the airport. A report from CBS claimed that a fire broke out in a kitchen at Embers, an airport restaurant. Fire crews are on scene inside the airport attempting to combat the blaze. Despite the fire, the airport remains active. Flights to and from Terminal C have been moved to other gates throughout the airport.

BREAKING: Crews in Houston are responding to restaurant fire inside Terminal C at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. No injuries have been reported so far. @krisvancleave has more. https://t.co/qa12WeSd9z — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) October 27, 2026

Initial reports suggest that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

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