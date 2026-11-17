U.S. officials have announced that they have scheduled a test launch of a new nuclear-capable ballistic missile system in light of the Iranian bomb threat posed against the country.

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BREAKING: US to test cutting-edge nuclear weapon today amid Iran bomb scare and global cyberattack, the Daily Mail reports the U.S. Air Force is preparing to launch an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The unarmed payload is expected to travel roughly 4,200 miles across the Pacific to a target area near Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. The Minuteman III is described as the land-based backbone of the U.S. nuclear arsenal. It can reach speeds of about 15,000 mph and has a range exceeding 6,000 miles. The article places the test against a backdrop of tensions: CNN reporting on U.S. intelligence about possible Iranian planning for a dirty bomb or chemical weapon attack in Washington, D.C. (described by sources as developing options rather than an imminent threat; the White House said there were no credible threats to the homeland). President Trump addressed the reported threat, saying the U.S. was taking it “very seriously.” It also notes recent disruptions (Microsoft outage, flight groundings, banking issues, and a cyberattack involving malicious code on sites used by 178 organizations via the Optimizely platform). — The Middle East Letter (@themiddleeastle) November 17, 2026

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 The US will test cutting-edge nuclear weapon today amid Iran bomb scare and global cyberattack, the Daily Mail reports The U.S. Air Force is preparing to launch an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California which is expected to travel roughly 4,200 miles across the Pacific to a target area near Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. The Minuteman III is described as the land-based backbone of the U.S. nuclear arsenal. It can reach speeds of about 15,000 mph and has a range exceeding 6,000 miles. — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) November 17, 2026

The test flight of the Minute Man III missile, which has a range of over 6,000 miles, is set to take place sometime during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The launch is scheduled to occur out of Vandenberg Space Force Base, just north of Los Angeles.

Update: An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California between 11.01pm PT Tuesday and 5.01am PT Wednesday. — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) November 17, 2026

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the missile will fly approximately 4,200 miles toward a target near the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

The announcement follows CNN’s report that U.S. intelligence had discovered plans from Iranian actors to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, D.C. on Monday evening.

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