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Obama's Comments on the Ilhan Omar Situation Are Absolutely Insane

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 18, 2026 1:00 PM
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Obama's Comments on the Ilhan Omar Situation Are Absolutely Insane
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former President Barack Obama is lashing out against President Donald Trump for the decision to criminally investigate Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar over her immigration status.

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"It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say," Obama said on social media. "But that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota."

Seemingly lost on Obama when he released that statement was the litany of activities his administration took to target conservatives and the Trump campaign when he was in power.

While progressives attempt to pretend that the only scandal from the Obama era was his choice to wear a tan suit, in reality, the administration made the decision to turn the power of government against its political enemies. The IRS targeted conservative groups over their tax exempt status so ruthlessly that the agency eventually was forced to release an apology. People inside the Obama administration manufactured the false Russia collusion hoax and Steele Dossier, which led to an FBI official pleading guilty to inserting fake information into emails in order to gain a surveillance warrant against the Trump campaign.

“The fact that any president, or any administration, is willing to engage in such transparent efforts to intimidate someone should outrage all Americans,” Obama continued.

Meanwhile, Democrats are openly admitting that they intend to use their power to intimidate young conservatives against working for the Trump administration due to the potential legal repercussions.

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Liberal commentators are sure to dismiss the hypocrisy as (D)ifferent.

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News Topics BARACK OBAMA | DONALD TRUMP | ILHAN OMAR
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