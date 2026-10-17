Amish Shah Is Cashing Big Checks From the Defund-The-Police Crowd

Financial filings have revealed that Democrat House candidate Amish Shah has accepted thousands of dollars from wealthy donors and progressive political organizations with ties to efforts to defund or abolish the police.

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Shah’s campaign received $3,500 from Susan Pritzker through a fundraising transfer and $3,500 directly from Quinn Delaney, according to his October quarterly campaign finance report. He also received $5,000 from Reproductive Freedom for All PAC and $5,000 from MoveOn Political Action, two organizations with records of supporting police-defunding advocacy.

These contributions come as Shah has touted his endorsements from pro-police groups.

A deeper look shows that Pritzker is associated with the Libra Foundation. The foundation describes its criminal justice work as seeking “the abolition of jails and policing” and says its Democracy Frontlines Fund supports grantees whose objectives include efforts “to defund the police.”

Delaney, meanwhile, helped direct $22 million toward so-called criminal justice ballot measures and allied candidates over a two-year period. Delaney was later linked to financial support for progressive prosecutors Chesa Boudin and George Gascón, and was noted to have used her Akonadi Foundation to elevate efforts to remove police officers from schools and close juvenile prisons.

Despite their significant financial contributions to his campaign, Shah has not acknowledged whether or not he is ideologically aligned with his donors. And the concerning connections don’t even end there.

Following Shah’s decision applauding their support for his campaign, the group Reproductive Freedom for All then cut the candidate a $3,000 check. That group, formerly known as NARAL Pro-Choice America, has expressed their support for “defunding the police and investing in Black communities” as part of its “racial justice” agenda. In June 2020, the organization encouraged supporters to contribute to bail funds involving Black Lives Matter. The fund they promoted would go on to receive $20 million in just four days.

Arizona voters made their voices clear: reproductive freedom is a right. But protecting that right doesn’t stop at the state line. What happens in Congress matters, and federal action could still threaten access to reproductive healthcare here in Arizona. I’m proud to have the support of Reproductive Freedom for All, and I’ll always stand up for a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions—not politicians in Washington. — Amish Shah, MD (@DrAmishShah) August 20, 2026

Unable to protest? You can support #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations by contributing to bail funds, which are critical to protecting freedom. https://t.co/1IteDUmqjz — Reproductive Freedom for All (@reproforall) June 6, 2020

The progressive group MoveOn has also contributed to the Shah campaign, giving him $5,000 in August. Last cycle, Shah praised the organization when announcing its endorsement of his campaign, describing it as “a powerful force for grassroots change and progressive values.”

MoveOn is no less radical than any of Shah’s other financial backers.

The group has historically supported efforts to defund police. In 2021, the organization provided $430,383 in in-kind email-list access to Yes 4 Minneapolis, a campaign that sought to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety.

No self-respecting anti-police advocate can call themselves that without support from the Soros family, but rest assured that Shah proudly has their backing as well.

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Jonathan and Jennifer Soros each contributed $3,500 to Shah in September, bringing their combined contributions to $7,000. This isn’t their first time backing the candidate, as they likewise gave funds to his 2024 bid for the House.

The backing of numerous anti-police radicals is leaving voters wondering whether or not he backs their efforts to make American streets less safe. Shah’s legislative record gives concerned citizens an answer to that question.

In June 2020, he reposted an Arizona House Democrats proposal calling for a special session on police reform. The proposal included ending qualified immunity and allowing lawsuits against officers for “negligence.”

“The time to show leadership is now, the time to act is now.” Arizona House and Senate Democrats urge Gov. @dougducey to call a special session to address police reform. Would be in addition to anticipated session on #COVID19 relief. #BLM https://t.co/9tGmLg5HD9 — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) June 2, 2020

In 2021, Shah voted against Arizona H.B. 2550, a bill which sought to “[protect] cops from false complaints.” He also voted against H.B. 2567, which required certified law-enforcement officers to constitute at least two-thirds of the voting membership of certain bodies reviewing officer conduct.

Republicans are calling upon Shah to return funds donated by anti-police radicals.

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“The same far-left billionaires and dark money groups funding Socialist Amish Shah also fund efforts to abolish the police, bail for criminal rioters and soft on crime prosecutors who let criminals walk free,” NRSC spokesman Ben Petersen told Townhall. “When Socialist Shah won’t return every dime from these extremists, he stands with their agenda.”

Shah will clash with Republican candidate and former NFL kicker Jay Feely for control over Arizona’s First District, who recently earned the support of former Sen. Krysten Sinema.

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