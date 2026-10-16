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James Talarico Attacks Voter ID Laws As ‘Discriminatory’ but Backs This Loophole for Illegal Aliens

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 16, 2026 5:45 PM
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James Talarico Attacks Voter ID Laws As ‘Discriminatory’ but Backs This Loophole for Illegal Aliens
AP Photo/LM Otero

Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico’s CNN town hall is giving voters more evidence that he has no problem with illegal aliens influencing American elections.

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Talarico attempted to persuade voters that he was in favor of wildly popular voter ID, but then attempted to claim that Texas’s laws were “discriminatory” because they did not allow for the use of student IDs.

“I am for fair voter ID,” Talarico told the forum. “And I say fair because here in Texas, I think that a lot of our voter ID policies are discriminatory… some forms of ID are allowed, and other valid forms of ID aren’t allowed. For instance, when you got to vote here in Texas you can bring your concealed carry license, which I am all for, but a student at a public college or university, can’t bring their student ID. So I think that hurts some kinds of voters, and helps other kinds of voters. What I want to see is voter ID that is consistent across the board.”

Interestingly, illegal aliens are easily able to acquire student IDs in Texas. State law dictates that students, regardless of their citizenship status, are able to receive an ID from a college or university provided that they graduate from a high school in the state and live in Texas for three years prior to graduation when they enroll.

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The issue is so widely known that public universities in the state provide instructional material to illegal alien enrollees for how to receive a student ID, and give them information regarding acceptable documents issued for foreign governments that can be used to acquire a student ID.

Talarico will attempt to flip the Texas Senate seat toward Democrats for the first time since 1993 by taking on Republican candidate Ken Paxton. Early voting for races across Texas begins in three days.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | VOTER ID
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