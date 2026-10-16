Democrat Bob Brooks Has Some Pretty Wild Venmo Receipts

Democrat House candidate Bob Brooks, who is running in Pennsylvania's Seventh District, has been discovered to have a number of odd Venmo interactions with a firefighter he used to represent as a union boss.

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The homo-erotic Venmo payments were made between an individual named Mike Fattore and Brooks between 2020 and 2021, and included messages like “meat and cream,” “tickets for that all male strip show you were telling me about,” and a rainbow.

Ummm @VoteBobBrooks … getting caught up in this kind of workplace drama with one of your employees while he is leading the local firefighters’ union? Friendly tip for anyone running for office: maybe make those Venmo receipts private before Election Day https://t.co/kdUtOnAqRJ — Andres Weller (@Andres__Weller) October 16, 2026

🚨Maybe you should be more concerned about your boss’s @VoteBobBrooks public Venmo receipts… Just saying. Sincerely, all of us. https://t.co/4DBhb6vXIt — Andres Weller (@Andres__Weller) October 16, 2026

The unveiled Venmo payments by Republican incumbent Rep. Ryan McKenzie’s campaign manager Andres Weller led to numerous Brooks supporters alleging that they were simply “an inside joke.” Despite these claims, Brooks has since made his Venmo account private.

One Venmo payment, acquired exclusively by Townhall, included a 2021 message which read “PPFFA Bribes AKA Grease Fund,” referring to the Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association. That message was sent by Thomas Braber, another firefighter for the City of Bethlehem, the same year which Brooks took power over the union.

Cook Political Report recently moved its rating from “Toss-Up” to “Lean Democrat” with the midterm election inching nearer. Polls for the race are limited, but show McKenzie within the margin of error with Brooks.

The race looks to be one of the most competitive in the country with less than three weeks until Election Day.

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