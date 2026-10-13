Why Is This Texas Democrat Hiding His Endorsements?

Democrat congressional candidate Johnny Garcia, who is running in one of the most contentious House elections of the cycle, has entirely removed his endorsements page from the navigation of his campaign website.

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An archived version of the site showed that a link to his endorsements page was available to voters as recently as August 7, but, with only a week remaining until early voting begins in Texas and just three weeks until Election Day, the page is nowhere to be seen.

The page is still live for voters to visit, but only if they manually enter the URL into their web browser to find it. The page lists a slew of far-left supporters, including Pete Buttigeig, Greg Casar, Joaquin Castro, and former Greg Abbott and Chip Roy opponent Wendy Davis.

Notably, the endorsements page does not include the high-profile endorsement Garcia received from Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico. Townhall published the baffling snub earlier in the cycle, before the campaign made the decision to obscure Garcia’s base of support entirely.

James Talarico is still missing from Democrat Johnny Garcia’s endorsement page after more than a week since @townhallcom reported the snub. Garcia received the endorsement nearly 3 months ago on May 21, just days before the primary run-off. https://t.co/Tb4NVQPOFN — Joe Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) August 12, 2026

“Liberal Johnny Garcia is nothing more than a mouthpiece with a gun and a badge he can’t keep track of, and he's desperately trying to scrub the truth,” NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez told Townhall. “He's backed by the most extreme left-wing lunatics in Texas, panicking and burying his toxic allies because even he knows his soft-on-crime agenda and socialist supporters are pure poison to the people of South Texas.”

Garcia will take on Trump-endorsed Carlos De La Cruz for control of Texas’s 35th District in an open seat race.

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