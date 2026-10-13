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Democrat Elaine Luria's Keeps Giving Voters Empty Promises on Affordability

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 13, 2026 9:00 PM
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Democrat Elaine Luria's Keeps Giving Voters Empty Promises on Affordability
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Former Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria is seeking a political comeback in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, the competitive seat she lost to Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans in 2022. 

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She’s gone on to claim that the issue is a priority of her campaign, and has released a seemingly never-ending slew of social media posts to promote that idea.

Despite her insistence that she wants to combat affordability, her congressional voting record tells a very different story.

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While in Congress, Luria supported President Joe Biden’s “American Rescue Plan,” which greatly accelerated the Biden inflation crisis. Inflation peaked at 9.1 percent during her tenure in the House, and saw a rise from 1.6 percent to 6.1 percent from the moment she entered office to the moment she left.

Her so-called leadership also led to the highest average gas prices in American history, at a baffling $5.03 per gallon. Now, Luria is telling voters that she’ll be the one to bring prices down.

Luria has likewise supported policies to eliminate vital jobs in Virginia. In May 2021, she promoted proposals to make deep cuts to aircraft and naval ship construction. Those same cuts were warned against in a Biden-era memo that claimed the proposal would hamper American naval competitiveness with China.

Luria’s record on taxes is even worse. She has claimed that the Working Families Tax Cuts were the reason that she decided to run against Kiggans, despite the policy ending taxation on overtime and tips, permanently increasing the Child Tax Credit, and giving the average family in the district a tax cut of $2,151.

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“Retread loser Elaine Luria’s phony rebrand isn’t fooling anyone,” NRCC Spokesman Reilly Richardson told Townhall. “Virginians know Luria went to Washington and got rich while delivering historic inflation, which is why they rejected her four years ago and will do so again this November.”

Kiggans and Luria will face off for control of the seat in just three weeks.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | INFLATION | VIRGINIA
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