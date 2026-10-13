Democrat Elaine Luria's Keeps Giving Voters Empty Promises on Affordability

Former Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria is seeking a political comeback in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, the competitive seat she lost to Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans in 2022.

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She’s gone on to claim that the issue is a priority of her campaign, and has released a seemingly never-ending slew of social media posts to promote that idea.

Virginians are fired up to flip this seat, send Jen Kiggans home, and send a message to Washington that they’re tired of the culture of corruption that raises prices on working families and only rewards billionaires. Our campaign is powered by Virginians who want a fighter for their families in Congress, and we will continue this momentum into November to win this seat again. — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuria) July 10, 2026

Jen Kiggans’ broken promises are squeezing Virginia’s families at the gas pump, grocery store, and pharmacy counter. She went to Washington to vote 100% of the time with Donald Trump and the most corrupt administration in American history to give tax breaks to her billionaire donors and support another endless war in the Middle East. Virginia needs a fighter in Washington who will work for them and improve their lives, not another rubber-stamp for Donald Trump’s cost-spiking policies. Whether serving on combatant ships around the world or in Congress, I have fought for Virginia before, and I am ready to fight for our Commonwealth again. — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuria) July 23, 2026

Despite her insistence that she wants to combat affordability, her congressional voting record tells a very different story.

While in Congress, Luria supported President Joe Biden’s “American Rescue Plan,” which greatly accelerated the Biden inflation crisis. Inflation peaked at 9.1 percent during her tenure in the House, and saw a rise from 1.6 percent to 6.1 percent from the moment she entered office to the moment she left.

Her so-called leadership also led to the highest average gas prices in American history, at a baffling $5.03 per gallon. Now, Luria is telling voters that she’ll be the one to bring prices down.

When Donald Trump says “jump,” Jen Kiggans asks “how high?” Virginians are paying more than $4 a gallon for gas because corrupt politicians like Jen Kiggans serve the needs of Donald Trump, not the people they represent. https://t.co/Bg5E52sdwR — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuria) July 28, 2026

Luria has likewise supported policies to eliminate vital jobs in Virginia. In May 2021, she promoted proposals to make deep cuts to aircraft and naval ship construction. Those same cuts were warned against in a Biden-era memo that claimed the proposal would hamper American naval competitiveness with China.

Luria’s record on taxes is even worse. She has claimed that the Working Families Tax Cuts were the reason that she decided to run against Kiggans, despite the policy ending taxation on overtime and tips, permanently increasing the Child Tax Credit, and giving the average family in the district a tax cut of $2,151.

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One year ago, Jen Kiggans voted for Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill which cut nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid to pay for tax cuts for billionaires. Now over 300,000 Virginians are set to lose their health insurance and 13 rural hospitals in Virginia, including Southampton Medical Center right here in our district, are at-risk of closing, threatening the healthcare of thousands more of our neighbors. This is the price we pay when corrupt politicians like Jen Kiggans put loyalty to Trump over their own community. — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuria) July 27, 2026

“Retread loser Elaine Luria’s phony rebrand isn’t fooling anyone,” NRCC Spokesman Reilly Richardson told Townhall. “Virginians know Luria went to Washington and got rich while delivering historic inflation, which is why they rejected her four years ago and will do so again this November.”

Kiggans and Luria will face off for control of the seat in just three weeks.

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