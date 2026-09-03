Elaine Luria Wants to Raise Your Taxes, but She Doesn't Pay Her Own on Time

Elaine Luria is running for Congress in Virginia's 2nd District, and she's running on a platform to raise taxes on hardworking Virginia families. It's a platform Luria isn't exactly hiding, either.

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She launched her campaign by opposing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, saying specifically that she entered the race to oppose the bill. According to Virginia Public Media (VPM):

In her campaign announcement, Luria wrote Kiggans has “established a pattern of promising Virginians one thing in public, only to turn around and vote the other way in Washington.” She pointed specifically to Kiggans’ vote on the Big Beautiful Bill , which cut health care subsidies, despite Kiggans previously saying she could not support a federal budget that “come(s) at the expense of those who depend on these benefits for their health and economic security.” ... “I cannot sit back and watch as Republicans in Congress create chaos while failing to address the rising cost of living and the issues that matter to Coastal Virginians,” Luria wrote in her campaign announcement.

Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Virginia families got an average tax cut of $3,600 relative to prior tax law, and it protected 62 percent of taxpayers from automatic rate hikes.

Elaine Luria, on the other hand, opposed all the tax cuts contained in the bill, including No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, the expanded Child Tax Credit, the SALT Deduction expansion, and Death Tax relief for family farms.

No Tax on Tips will save the average worker about $1,800 annually, while No Tax on Overtime will save them between $1,400 and $1,750 per year. The Death Tax provision increased the estate tax exemption from $5 million to $15 million, preventing twice as many family farms from being hit with a massive estate tax bill.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act also made the 2017 tax cuts permanent. Luria specifically targeted those tax cuts, saying at a 2018 candidate forum, "We need to roll back these tax cuts that we've made."

But while Luria wants to raise your taxes, she has a troubling history of not paying her taxes on time. According to official City of Norfolk tax records, Luria has repeatedly failed to pay her municipal real estate taxes on time, going back to at least 2005.

Between 2005 and 2022, Luria failed to pay her municipal real estate tax promptly, with some of her payments being made several weeks late. In total, Luria was late on over $8,400 in payments.

She also failed to pay her personal property taxes on time. In Virginia, personal property is considered "automobiles, trucks, manufactured homes, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, boats, trailers, and aircraft." According to City of Norfolk records, she paid her 2005 quarterly taxes late. The payment was due on December 5, and she didn't pay it until December 6. She also did not pay any penalties or interest on the late bill. That pattern repeated itself several times, and according to city records, Luria never paid a penalty or interest for her late payments.

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Luria is running on a campaign to raise taxes on Virginia families by at least $3,600 a year. She also wants to roll back the 2017 tax cuts, resume tax on tips and overtime, and reduce the Child Tax Credit. All of that means less money in the pockets of hardworking Virginians. Meanwhile, Luria has a troubling history of paying her taxes late. Voters should not only know Luria will hike their taxes, but that she repeatedly fails to pay her own in a timely manner.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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