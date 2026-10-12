Zohran Mamdani Refuses to Celebrate Columbus Day, but Promotes This Progressive Alternative

New York City’s race-communist leader Zohran Mamdani has decided to skip out on Columbus Day celebrations.

JUST IN: Mamdani to skip NYC’s Columbus Day parade on Fifth Avenue, breaking with decades of mayoral tradition. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 12, 2026

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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani broke with a longstanding mayoral tradition by skipping the NYC’s annual Columbus Day Parade on Fifth Avenue. https://t.co/QzDMESWryW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 12, 2026

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks with a longstanding mayoral tradition by skipping the city's annual Columbus Day Parade on Fifth Avenue. His absence is drawing backlash from Italian Americans and renewed scrutiny of his past criticism of Christopher Columbus. In 2020, Mamdani posted a photo of himself giving the middle finger to a statue of the explorer. The 82nd annual parade celebrates Italian American heritage, culture and history, with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman and New York Attorney General Letitia James among those attending. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 12, 2026

Historically, the New York City mayor has attended a Columbus Day parade on Fifth Avenue to celebrate the history of the United States and the storied legacy of one of Europe’s great navigators. Mamdani, who has previously expressed a vitriolic hatred of Columbus, chose to forgo the tradition.

Still, radical Democrats like Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Leticia James both decided to make an appearance.

An Italian advocacy group slammed Mamdani’s decision to snub the event.

BREAKING 🚨 Mayor Zohran Mamdani has REJECTED an invite (that should have never been offered) to march in the Columbus Day Parade tomorrow. He also REFUSES to acknowledge true Italian American history, despite his little video. Here is our full breakdown and response. https://t.co/wCZL5MdQoY — The Italian American Civil Rights League (@TheIACRL) October 12, 2026

Mamdani did cut time out of the holiday to promote the progressive alternative to Columbus Day, “Indigenous Peoples Day.”

Kuwiinguneewul! Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day to the Indigenous New Yorkers who continue to shape our city, sustain ancestral traditions, and carry forward generations of resilience. https://t.co/Y4KwwiF2zU — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 12, 2026

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