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Zohran Mamdani Refuses to Celebrate Columbus Day, but Promotes This Progressive Alternative

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 12, 2026 8:30 PM
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Zohran Mamdani Refuses to Celebrate Columbus Day, but Promotes This Progressive Alternative
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

New York City’s race-communist leader Zohran Mamdani has decided to skip out on Columbus Day celebrations.

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Historically, the New York City mayor has attended a Columbus Day parade on Fifth Avenue to celebrate the history of the United States and the storied legacy of one of Europe’s great navigators. Mamdani, who has previously expressed a vitriolic hatred of Columbus, chose to forgo the tradition.

Still, radical Democrats like Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Leticia James both decided to make an appearance.

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An Italian advocacy group slammed Mamdani’s decision to snub the event.

Mamdani did cut time out of the holiday to promote the progressive alternative to Columbus Day, “Indigenous Peoples Day.”

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News Topics NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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