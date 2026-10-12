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Elon Musk Has Already Dropped Over $250 Million on Keeping Republicans in Power

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 12, 2026 6:30 PM
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Elon Musk Has Already Dropped Over $250 Million on Keeping Republicans in Power
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Elon Musk is sending vast swaths of money into Republican races this midterm season, including $158 million into the primary GOP Senate super PAC in what could be one of the largest political donations in American history.

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According to a report from The New York Times, the funds began being disbursed in mid-July, resulting in $158 million going to the Senate Leadership Fund, $76 million being sent to his own PAC, $20 million going to the GOP’s House Leadership Fund, and $10 million and $2 million going to the Republican Governors Association and Republican Attorneys General Association respectively.

The massive sum of cash is helping to boost vulnerable Republican prospects across the country, and is providing additional weight to the GOP’s already considerable fundraising advantage.

With Election Day just 22 days from now, those funds could provide the leverage needed to help Republicans retain both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELON MUSK | GOP | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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