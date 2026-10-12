Elon Musk Has Already Dropped Over $250 Million on Keeping Republicans in Power

Elon Musk is sending vast swaths of money into Republican races this midterm season, including $158 million into the primary GOP Senate super PAC in what could be one of the largest political donations in American history.

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🔴 News - Elon Musk quietly dropped $276 million on the GOP midterms, including $158 million to a Senate super PAC in one of the largest political donations ever. https://t.co/laP0X0whdX — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) October 12, 2026

NYT: Inside Elon Musk’s Midterm Rescue Mission for Republicans Elon Musk has quietly funneled more than $276 million into Republican groups and his super PAC since the start of July, building a huge turnout operation to help the party battle headwinds in the midterm elections https://t.co/RAIJNQDGeY — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 12, 2026

NYT: Elon Musk quietly drops $276M on GOP midterms—$158M alone to Senate super PAC in one of the largest political donations ever. Biggest known donor trying to save Republican majority https://t.co/gb29RUYClz https://t.co/6ji2WMLeXV — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 12, 2026

BREAKING: Elon Musk has poured more than $275 million into Republicans’ fight to keep control of Congress, all since July, per FT That makes him by far the largest known donor in the midterms. Where it went: $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, the main super PAC backing GOP Senate candidates $76 million to his own America PAC $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, the top House GOP super PAC $10 million to the Republican Governors Association $2 million to the Republican Attorneys General Association The $158 million alone is one of the largest political donations in U.S. history, and more than the Democrats’ rival Senate super PAC raised from all its donors that quarter. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 12, 2026

According to a report from The New York Times, the funds began being disbursed in mid-July, resulting in $158 million going to the Senate Leadership Fund, $76 million being sent to his own PAC, $20 million going to the GOP’s House Leadership Fund, and $10 million and $2 million going to the Republican Governors Association and Republican Attorneys General Association respectively.

The massive sum of cash is helping to boost vulnerable Republican prospects across the country, and is providing additional weight to the GOP’s already considerable fundraising advantage.

With Election Day just 22 days from now, those funds could provide the leverage needed to help Republicans retain both chambers of Congress.

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