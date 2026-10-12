Breaking Bad Star RJ Mitte Dies at 34

R.J. Mitte, best known for his role in the hit show Breaking Bad as Walter White Jr., has reportedly passed away, according to TMZ.

BREAKING: Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte dead at 34, died by su*cide, according to TMZ. Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at three years old and gave his final interview just days ago. "It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his representatives told TMZ. "RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion." "Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s." Mitte was engaged to Kennedy Suarez. Heartbreaking. RIP. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 12, 2026

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Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte has died aged just 34 https://t.co/alYzpisgrv 🔗 https://t.co/sBEh0aKVyf — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 12, 2026

Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr., died at 34 in Texas on October 12. He reportedly died by suicide, and authorities said the death investigation remains ongoing. Source: TMZ https://t.co/JOusGg5Gfa — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 12, 2026

RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr. on “Breaking Bad,” has died. He was 34. • A cause of death was not immediately disclosed by his representatives. • Like his “Breaking Bad” character Walt Jr., Mitte had cerebral palsy. Throughout his acting career, he was an advocate for disability representation in Hollywood. https://t.co/Tj4jkkxrx1 — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2026

BREAKING: “Breaking Bad” actor RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr., has reportedly died by suicide at age 34, according to TMZ. https://t.co/TUSqVjRbx1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 12, 2026

Representatives of Mitte released the following statement to TMZ:

It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte. RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion. Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

Mitte, much like his character on Breaking Bad, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at just three years old. He was known as a global advocate for individuals suffering from the disorder who worked to raise further awareness for it.

His death is reportedly the result of a suicide in Brownsville, Texas, but an investigation by authorities is ongoing. He was just 34 years old.

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