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Breaking Bad Star RJ Mitte Dies at 34

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 12, 2026 7:30 PM
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Breaking Bad Star RJ Mitte Dies at 34
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

R.J. Mitte, best known for his role in the hit show Breaking Bad as Walter White Jr., has reportedly passed away, according to TMZ.

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Representatives of Mitte released the following statement to TMZ:

It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.

RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.

Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

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Mitte, much like his character on Breaking Bad, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at just three years old. He was known as a global advocate for individuals suffering from the disorder who worked to raise further awareness for it.

His death is reportedly the result of a suicide in Brownsville, Texas, but an investigation by authorities is ongoing. He was just 34 years old.

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | MENTAL HEALTH
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