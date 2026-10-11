Sen. Chuck Grassley Files for 2028 Senate Reelection Bid

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, who serves as the Senate Pro Tempore, has filed for reelection at the age of 93.

Sen. Chuck Grassley Files for 2028 Re-Election; Would Be 101 by End of Term https://t.co/xvr4WQqTcY — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) October 11, 2026

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FEC: Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has filed paperwork to seek re-election in 2028. If re-elected he’ll be 101 by the end of his term in 2034. https://t.co/6gM9lWbVBy — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 11, 2026

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Sen. CHUCK GRASSLEY (R-IA), 93, files paperwork with the FEC for reelection in 2028 If he wins, he'll be 101 years old by the end of the term. Grassley has represented Iowa in the Senate since *1981* https://t.co/hFDIzX15du — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 11, 2026

🔴 News - Chuck Grassley filed paperwork to seek re-election in 2028 and would be 101 by the end of his term. https://t.co/uvZNfCNrLi — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) October 11, 2026

Grassley first secured control of his Iowa Senate seat in 1981, having held elected office since 1959. The storied political career has made Grassley the longest-serving Republican in congressional history, as well as one of the longest serving senators in American history. His position as Senate Pro Tempore puts him third in the presidential line of succession.

Grassley has made a wave of headlines as of late for being a stalwart defender of Republicans who were subjected to surveillance by federal authorities during the Biden era.

Should he win reelection in 2028, Grassley would be 101 by the end of his next term.

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