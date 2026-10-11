DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Sen. Chuck Grassley Files for 2028 Senate Reelection Bid

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 11, 2026 10:00 AM
Advertisement
Sen. Chuck Grassley Files for 2028 Senate Reelection Bid
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, who serves as the Senate Pro Tempore, has filed for reelection at the age of 93.

Advertisement

Grassley first secured control of his Iowa Senate seat in 1981, having held elected office since 1959. The storied political career has made Grassley the longest-serving Republican in congressional history, as well as one of the longest serving senators in American history. His position as Senate Pro Tempore puts him third in the presidential line of succession.

Recommended
Anything but the Facts, Ma'am Alan Joseph Bauer Abdul El-Sayed Is the Ultimate Mama’s Boy Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Grassley has made a wave of headlines as of late for being a stalwart defender of Republicans who were subjected to surveillance by federal authorities during the Biden era.

Should he win reelection in 2028, Grassley would be 101 by the end of his next term.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | CHUCK GRASSLEY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE | IOWA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Anything but the Facts, Ma'am

Anything but the Facts, Ma'am

Alan Joseph Bauer
Abdul El-Sayed Is the Ultimate Mama’s Boy

Abdul El-Sayed Is the Ultimate Mama’s Boy

Derek Hunter
So Where Did Talarico Go?

So Where Did Talarico Go?

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos