DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump Isn't Happy About Getting Snubbed for the Nobel Prize yet Again

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 10, 2026 10:00 AM
Advertisement
Trump Isn't Happy About Getting Snubbed for the Nobel Prize yet Again
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump is livid that he has once again been overlooked to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, taking to social media to lambast the prize committee someone else for the international honor.

Advertisement
Recommended
House Democrats Issued a Dire Warning to Donors Yesterday Matt Vespa Whistleblower Mass Email Exposing Alleged Letitia James Corruption Acquired by ACLJ Jordan Sekulow
Advertisement

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize instead was given to Navi Pillay, a South African judge who formerly served on the International Criminal Court.

“I settled 8 WARS, am close to ending or settling 2 more, got all of the Israeli hostages back, including the final 28, both living and dead, had hundreds of hostages, from countries all over the World, released and sent back home, won a war in Venezuela, and captured the violent dictator who so viciously ran that country, and stopped the number one state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon — AND MUCH MORE,” Trump said, touting his accomplishments.

“Yet, with all of that I, or the United States of America, did not get the [Nobel] Peace Prize,” he continued. “WOW!”

Last year, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gifted the award to Trump, believing that he should have been the true recipient in 2025.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

House Democrats Issued a Dire Warning to Donors Yesterday

House Democrats Issued a Dire Warning to Donors Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Whistleblower Mass Email Exposing Alleged Letitia James Corruption Acquired by ACLJ

Whistleblower Mass Email Exposing Alleged Letitia James Corruption Acquired by ACLJ

Jordan Sekulow
Kamala Harris' Husband Shared His Feelings About Kamala 2028 and It's Rather Damning.

Kamala Harris' Husband Shared His Feelings About Kamala 2028 and It's Rather Damning.

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos