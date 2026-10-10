Trump Isn't Happy About Getting Snubbed for the Nobel Prize yet Again

President Donald Trump is livid that he has once again been overlooked to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, taking to social media to lambast the prize committee someone else for the international honor.

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President Donald J. Trump posted minutes ago that he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize despite his numerous accomplishments. He listed settling eight wars, returning all Israeli hostages including the final 28, securing the release of hundreds of other hostages, winning a war in Venezuela and capturing Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, and stopping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The post comes a day after the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 Peace Prize to Navi Pillay, the South African jurist and former UN human rights chief, “for her efforts to promote peace and international law.” The committee said the award is meant to remind the world that peace requires the rule of law. Trump has long said he deserves the prize. Last year’s winner, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, gave Trump her medal after the U.S. ousted Venezuela’s leader. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 10, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump drops this line on the Nobel committee for REFUSING to give him the Nobel Peace Prize “I settled 8 WARS, am close to ending or settling 2 more, got all of the Israeli hostages back, including the final 28, both living and dead, had hundreds of hostages, from countries all over the World, released and sent back home, won a war in Venezuela, and captured the violent dictator who so viciously ran that country, and stopped the number one state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon — AND MUCH MORE! Yet, with all of that I, or the United States of America, did not get the Noble Peace Prize. WOW!” 💯 He’s done more for world peace than practically anyone alive today! Maria Corina Machado knew it and dedicated her prize to Trump 👏🏻 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 10, 2026

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize instead was given to Navi Pillay, a South African judge who formerly served on the International Criminal Court.

“I settled 8 WARS, am close to ending or settling 2 more, got all of the Israeli hostages back, including the final 28, both living and dead, had hundreds of hostages, from countries all over the World, released and sent back home, won a war in Venezuela, and captured the violent dictator who so viciously ran that country, and stopped the number one state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon — AND MUCH MORE,” Trump said, touting his accomplishments.

“Yet, with all of that I, or the United States of America, did not get the [Nobel] Peace Prize,” he continued. “WOW!”

Last year, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gifted the award to Trump, believing that he should have been the true recipient in 2025.

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