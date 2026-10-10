One Officer Killed, Another Wounded Following Ambush Shooting in Philadelphia

Two officers were shot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in an apparent ambush on police on Saturday morning.

🚨 JUST IN: A Philadelphia police officer has DIED, another in critical condition after they responded to a shooting The suspect AMBUSHED the officers. This is why we must always back the police. They do this for US 💔 Pray for the family and that the second officer makes a full recovery 🙏🏻 These patriots can encounter the absolute worst case scenario at any given moment. It's NOT an easy job, and nobody should be attacking law enforcement if they love America 🇺🇸 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 10, 2026

Advertisement

I have awful news... Two police officers in Philadelphia were AMBUSHED and shot multiple times. One of the officers, a 33-year-old father of five, was shot 12 times. The other officer, a 40-year-old father of two, was shot 3 times. Both are in surgery fighting for their lives. Please say a pray for these two fathers and their families this morning, this footage is absolutely heartbreaking. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 10, 2026

AMBUSH: Two Philadelphia police officers were shot while responding to a call in west Philadelphia early Saturday — one hit 12 times, the other hit three times. Police later found the suspect hiding in a tree, armed with two handguns and a shotgun. One of the handguns belonged to one of the wounded officers, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. Both officers — a 33-year-old and a 40-year-old — were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Their conditions have not been released. Full story here https://t.co/NqYwUqRLnF — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) October 10, 2026

Authorities say that two officers were dispatched after receiving reports of a man armed with a gun on a porch. Officers arrived and were shot at after approaching the home. The suspect then fled into an alleyway, where he began shooting at other officers.

One officer, Shane Seiber, a 10-year veteran of the police force, was killed after receiving three gunshot wounds, according to ABC 6. They further reported that Seiber’s wife and family were able to be by his side as he passed. He had a seven year old son and a three year old daughter.

The second unnamed officer has been hospitalized after receiving 12 gunshot wounds. Officials say that he is in stable condition.

Authorities managed to capture the suspect, whose identity has not been released, after he fell from a tree while attempting to hide. Police have recovered three firearms from the scene, one shotgun and two handguns. Reports indicate that one of the handguns had belonged to an officer struck by gunfire.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.