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One Officer Killed, Another Wounded Following Ambush Shooting in Philadelphia

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 10, 2026 12:30 PM
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One Officer Killed, Another Wounded Following Ambush Shooting in Philadelphia
Townhall Media

Two officers were shot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in an apparent ambush on police on Saturday morning.

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Authorities say that two officers were dispatched after receiving reports of a man armed with a gun on a porch. Officers arrived and were shot at after approaching the home. The suspect then fled into an alleyway, where he began shooting at other officers.

One officer, Shane Seiber, a 10-year veteran of the police force, was killed after receiving three gunshot wounds, according to ABC 6. They further reported that Seiber’s wife and family were able to be by his side as he passed. He had a seven year old son and a three year old daughter.

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The second unnamed officer has been hospitalized after receiving 12 gunshot wounds. Officials say that he is in stable condition.

Authorities managed to capture the suspect, whose identity has not been released, after he fell from a tree while attempting to hide. Police have recovered three firearms from the scene, one shotgun and two handguns. Reports indicate that one of the handguns had belonged to an officer struck by gunfire.

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News Topics CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | PENNSYLVANIA
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