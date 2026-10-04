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It Turns Out That Talarico's 'Latest' High-Profile Campaign Stop Is From February

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 04, 2026 9:30 AM
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It Turns Out That Talarico's 'Latest' High-Profile Campaign Stop Is From February
AP Photo/LM Otero

Democrat James Talarico’s campaign was caught reusing footage of an event from February while attempting to pass it off as recent on social media over the weekend.

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The same video with an identical caption was posted on February 22, 2026, nine days before the primary election bout between Talarico and Rep. Jasmine Crockett had even occurred.

RNC spokesman Zach Kraft criticized the re-released video, stating that Talarico has been missing from the state since fleeing to New York City for a big dollar LGBT fundraiser.

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Republican candidate Ken Paxton leveled similar criticism toward Talarico, stating that the Democrat is “deceiving voters about campaigning in Texas” while fundraising out of state, just as he “has lied to Texans about his radical record throughout this race.”

Paxton will face off against Talarico, wherever he may be, for control over the Texas Senate seat in just 30 days.

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News Topics TEXAS | KEN PAXTON | JAMES TALARICO | 2026 ELECTIONS
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