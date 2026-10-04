It Turns Out That Talarico's 'Latest' High-Profile Campaign Stop Is From February

Democrat James Talarico’s campaign was caught reusing footage of an event from February while attempting to pass it off as recent on social media over the weekend.

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Huge crowd to see @jamestalarico in deep-red Lubbock, Texas. This county hasn’t voted for a Democrat in 50 years. https://t.co/cw1tIZRYQW — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) October 2, 2026

Where is James Talarico? He hasn’t been seen in Texas in a week since his trip to New York City for a $27,000/plate fundraiser. Now, his team is posting footage from February. Literally the same video. 👇 https://t.co/CEVv8hBOqf — Zach Kraft (@ZachKraft_) October 3, 2026

Ok wait — pretty wild for an official Talarico campaign account to be trying to pass off an 8 month old video from February as new… Especially when their candidate is fundraising out of state. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 3, 2026

The same video with an identical caption was posted on February 22, 2026, nine days before the primary election bout between Talarico and Rep. Jasmine Crockett had even occurred.

HUGE crowd to see @jamestalarico in deep-red Lubbock, Texas. This county hasn’t voted for a Democrat in 50 years. https://t.co/T732JXN5pg — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) February 23, 2026

RNC spokesman Zach Kraft criticized the re-released video, stating that Talarico has been missing from the state since fleeing to New York City for a big dollar LGBT fundraiser.

Where is James Talarico? He hasn’t been seen in Texas in a week since his trip to New York City for a $27,000/plate fundraiser. Now, his team is posting footage from February. Literally the same video. 👇 https://t.co/CEVv8hBOqf — Zach Kraft (@ZachKraft_) October 3, 2026

Republican candidate Ken Paxton leveled similar criticism toward Talarico, stating that the Democrat is “deceiving voters about campaigning in Texas” while fundraising out of state, just as he “has lied to Texans about his radical record throughout this race.”

James Talarico has lied to Texans about his radical record throughout this race. He is now deceiving voters about campaigning in Texas this weekend when he's been out of state campaigning with liberal elites who want to destroy Texans' way of life. It's time to put Texas first! https://t.co/eRNAhucUvK — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 4, 2026

Paxton will face off against Talarico, wherever he may be, for control over the Texas Senate seat in just 30 days.

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