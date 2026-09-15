Brandon Gill Announces Bid for House Oversight Committee Leadership

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill has announced that he will seek to hold the GOP’s top seat on the House Oversight Committee.

SCOOP: Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) is running for the top Republican spot on the House Oversight Committee.



More in Punchbowl AM.https://t.co/MLtvWkpOaA — Em Luetkemeyer (@em_luetkemeyer) September 15, 2026

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News: In GOP conference today, Rep. Brandon Gill announced a new $1.1 million to the NRCC. Gill announced today he’s running for top R on Oversight.



Gill also announced prior giving of over a quarter million in dues to the NRCC and over a quarter million to other members,… — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) September 15, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), 32, is officially running for the TOP Republican position on the powerful House Oversight Committee, per Punchbowl



Make it happen! Gill is a MASTERCLASS and has proven he’s super sharp 🔥



He’s been ROUTINELY exposing Dem witnesses to their… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2026

Gill is seeking to replace Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who many are speculating is considering a run to be the state’s governor in 2027. The move would give Gill vast influence over one of the most powerful committees in Congress.

Gill likewise announced that he would contribute significantly to boosting the work of the NRCC by pledging $1.1 million in funds to help Republicans retain the House through the midterm elections.

Gill has become a household favorite among conservative Republicans for his fiery rhetoric when engaging with congressional witnesses, creating numerous viral moments throughout the past year. That, along with his thoroughly America First voting record, has cast him as a rising star in conservative politics.

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