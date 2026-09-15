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Brandon Gill Announces Bid for House Oversight Committee Leadership

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 15, 2026 7:30 PM
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Brandon Gill Announces Bid for House Oversight Committee Leadership
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill has announced that he will seek to hold the GOP’s top seat on the House Oversight Committee.

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Gill is seeking to replace Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who many are speculating is considering a run to be the state’s governor in 2027. The move would give Gill vast influence over one of the most powerful committees in Congress.

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Gill likewise announced that he would contribute significantly to boosting the work of the NRCC by pledging $1.1 million in funds to help Republicans retain the House through the midterm elections.

Gill has become a household favorite among conservative Republicans for his fiery rhetoric when engaging with congressional witnesses, creating numerous viral moments throughout the past year. That, along with his thoroughly America First voting record, has cast him as a rising star in conservative politics.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BRANDON GILL | GOP | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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