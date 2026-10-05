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Abdul El-Sayed Gives an Embarrassing Response to His Fundraising Hypocrisy

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 05, 2026 10:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Gives an Embarrassing Response to His Fundraising Hypocrisy
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, the Michigan hopeful with disturbing ties to terror organizations, wants you to believe that it’s (D)ifferent when he takes vast sums of cash from the billionaire Soros family while crying about getting money out of politics.

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El-Sayed joined The Story with Martha MacCallum, where he was peppered for his decision to go on fundraising sprees with coastal liberals over the past days. Fox News played a compilation of speech clips where El-Sayed decried the need to rid American politics of the influence of the wealthy, only to respond “when individuals want to give to my campaign, I welcome their support.”

Fox wasn’t the only ones hitting El-Sayed on his hypocritical fundraising moves. His Republican opponent Mike Rogers blasted the choice for the lavishly priced tickets to a VIP fundraiser, which cost participants nearly $60,000 a seat, in a post on social media shortly before the interview on Fox.

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El-Sayed and Rogers will face off for the hotly-contested Michigan Senate seat in just 29 days.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
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