Abdul El-Sayed Gives an Embarrassing Response to His Fundraising Hypocrisy

Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, the Michigan hopeful with disturbing ties to terror organizations, wants you to believe that it’s (D)ifferent when he takes vast sums of cash from the billionaire Soros family while crying about getting money out of politics.

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El-Sayed joined The Story with Martha MacCallum, where he was peppered for his decision to go on fundraising sprees with coastal liberals over the past days. Fox News played a compilation of speech clips where El-Sayed decried the need to rid American politics of the influence of the wealthy, only to respond “when individuals want to give to my campaign, I welcome their support.”

Abdul El-Sayed gets called out for being a hypocrite. FOX: “Here you are in Los Angeles with the Soros family…how is this not taking money from billionaire oligarchs and power brokers?” EL-SAYED: “When individuals want to give to my campaign, I welcome their support.” https://t.co/iQzPMtbgpF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2026

Fox wasn’t the only ones hitting El-Sayed on his hypocritical fundraising moves. His Republican opponent Mike Rogers blasted the choice for the lavishly priced tickets to a VIP fundraiser, which cost participants nearly $60,000 a seat, in a post on social media shortly before the interview on Fox.

Abdul El-Sayed is partying with coastal elites and far Left extremists in NYC tonight. The price tag to get in? $57K. More than what a first-year college grad makes in a YEAR in Michigan. Abdul is funded by the rich and backed by the radical Left. Don’t let him tell you differently. Hosting Abdul tonight is… — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 5, 2026

El-Sayed and Rogers will face off for the hotly-contested Michigan Senate seat in just 29 days.

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