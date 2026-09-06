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What in the World Is Going on in This New Hampshire Democrat Primary

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 06, 2026 10:00 AM
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What in the World Is Going on in This New Hampshire Democrat Primary
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Democrat primary in New Hampshire’s 1st District has devolved into a challenge to see who can become the most radical as candidates Stefany Shaheen and Maura Sullivan adopt the party’s most progressive stances.

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In a recent debate, both Shaheen and Sullivan both agreed to a litany of progressive policies, including the abolition of ICE, statehood of Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., the packing of the Supreme Court, and the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The attempts to outdo one another have accelerated as Sullivan has taken the lead in recent polls. She has spent recent weeks campaigning on abolishing ICE, advocated for keeping men in women’s sports, and posted what has been perceived as a threat against Trump.

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Shaheen, who has battled with criticism for her nepotistic rise, has turned to criticizing Sullivan for taking $300,000 from AIPAC in a campaign ad. In an attempt to carve out her own niche within the progressive primary, she altered her campaign website to prominently promote Medicare for All.

“This Democrat primary, in a GOP-trending district, has turned into a full-blown race to the left, NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole told Townhall. “Whoever emerges victorious will be broke, battered, and wearing the progressive crown. And it won’t fly with Granite Staters in November.”

The New Hampshire primary elections will be decided on September 8.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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