What in the World Is Going on in This New Hampshire Democrat Primary

The Democrat primary in New Hampshire’s 1st District has devolved into a challenge to see who can become the most radical as candidates Stefany Shaheen and Maura Sullivan adopt the party’s most progressive stances.

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In a recent debate, both Shaheen and Sullivan both agreed to a litany of progressive policies, including the abolition of ICE, statehood of Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., the packing of the Supreme Court, and the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Democrat @Stefany4NH Shaheen, running in New Hampshire, wants to invent new Democrat seats in Congress to SEIZE POWER



Shaheen: “We need statehood both for DC & for Puerto Rico” pic.twitter.com/L8QfPRRS54 — NRCC (@NRCC) September 4, 2026

Q: “Expand the Supreme Court?⁰



New Hampshire Democrat @MauraSullivan: “Absolutely!”



Sullivan wants to PACK the Supreme Court with radical liberals & light the Constitution on fire to ram through her far-left agenda pic.twitter.com/A1SNOMuDij — NRCC (@NRCC) September 4, 2026

Q: “Expand the Supreme Court?⁰



New Hampshire Democrat @MauraSullivan: “Absolutely!”



Sullivan wants to PACK the Supreme Court with radical liberals & light the Constitution on fire to ram through her far-left agenda pic.twitter.com/A1SNOMuDij — NRCC (@NRCC) September 4, 2026

Absolutely insane.



Every single New Hampshire Democrat, including @MauraSullivan & @Stefany4NH Shaheen, RAISED their hand to impeaching President Trump



These radicals want more fake partisan witch hunts instead of lowering costs for everyday people pic.twitter.com/yfvdPMUZLA — NRCC (@NRCC) September 4, 2026

The attempts to outdo one another have accelerated as Sullivan has taken the lead in recent polls. She has spent recent weeks campaigning on abolishing ICE, advocated for keeping men in women’s sports, and posted what has been perceived as a threat against Trump.

We need to abolish Trump’s ICE.



We are a nation of laws and must have secure borders, but that does not mean masked agents committing violence and crimes on our streets. I swore an oath to protect and defend our Constitution as a Marine, and that’s exactly what I’ll do in… pic.twitter.com/gqqoDvneBG — Maura C. Sullivan (@maurasullivan) August 17, 2026

Shaheen, who has battled with criticism for her nepotistic rise, has turned to criticizing Sullivan for taking $300,000 from AIPAC in a campaign ad. In an attempt to carve out her own niche within the progressive primary, she altered her campaign website to prominently promote Medicare for All.

“This Democrat primary, in a GOP-trending district, has turned into a full-blown race to the left, NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole told Townhall. “Whoever emerges victorious will be broke, battered, and wearing the progressive crown. And it won’t fly with Granite Staters in November.”

The New Hampshire primary elections will be decided on September 8.

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