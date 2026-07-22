This Republican Is Still Bitter That Trump Didn't Endorse Him

Look Up Worthless and You'll Find a Picture of John Thune Next to It
Look Up Worthless and You'll Find a Picture of John Thune Next to...
Did You Catch the Moment the NJ Governor's Presser on Voter Registration Fraud Went Off the Rails?
Did You Catch the Moment the NJ Governor's Presser on Voter Registration Fraud...
CNN Says This Democrat Could Become the Presidential Nominee in 2028
CNN Says This Democrat Could Become the Presidential Nominee in 2028
Joy Reid Says Jewish People Are 'Perfectly Safe' in America, Then Contradicts Herself
Joy Reid Says Jewish People Are 'Perfectly Safe' in America, Then Contradicts Herself
Democrat Jamie Ager Promises Mass Amnesty If His Party Regains Power
Democrat Jamie Ager Promises Mass Amnesty If His Party Regains Power
CMS Stopped Medicare Payments to California, and This Is How Gavin Newsom Responded
CMS Stopped Medicare Payments to California, and This Is How Gavin Newsom Responded
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Says the New Fraud Detection System Is Off to a Great Start
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Says the New Fraud Detection System Is Off to...
Mayor Wu Promised to Crack Down on Cars Blocking Bike Lanes. Except for Her Staffers, That Is
Mayor Wu Promised to Crack Down on Cars Blocking Bike Lanes. Except for...
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Just Issued a Major Ruling on Illegal Aliens
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Just Issued a Major Ruling on Illegal...
VIP
When the Left Says It Wants to 'End Whiteness,' This Is What They Mean
When the Left Says It Wants to 'End Whiteness,' This Is What They...
Francesca Hong Dropped Her First Major Ad, and Here's How She's Attacking Tom Tiffany
Francesca Hong Dropped Her First Major Ad, and Here's How She's Attacking Tom...
President Trump Greenlights a Landmark Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia
President Trump Greenlights a Landmark Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia
The DSA's Ideal Voter Is Exactly Who You'd Expect
The DSA's Ideal Voter Is Exactly Who You'd Expect
Zohran Mamdani Finally Concedes the Obvious. He Won't Be Arresting Benjamin Netanyahu.
Zohran Mamdani Finally Concedes the Obvious. He Won't Be Arresting Benjamin Netanyahu.
Tipsheet

This Republican Is Still Bitter That Trump Didn't Endorse Him

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 22, 2026 1:00 PM
This Republican Is Still Bitter That Trump Didn't Endorse Him
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) appears to still be upset over President Donald Trump’s decision to endorse his opponent in the recent primary election.

The lawmaker is threatening to tank two of the president’s nominees if he does not approve funding to address the AIDS epidemic in Africa, according to Politico.

Advertisement

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) is threatening to sink the ambassador nominations of two high-profile allies of President Donald Trump unless the White House commits to distributing AIDS funding in Africa.

A spokesperson for Cornyn, a member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told POLITICO on Tuesday that he wouldn’t vote to advance Kari Lake or Doug Mastriano, Trump’s picks for ambassador to Jamaica and Slovakia, respectively, unless he receives firm reassurance that the administration will release funds set aside for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, the HIV and AIDS program credited with saving millions of lives in poor countries.

Both nominations are expected to face a vote in the committee on Wednesday. But without assurance on PEPFAR funding from the Trump administration, Cornyn could singlehandedly block the two nominations if they otherwise receive party-line backing, as Republicans hold 12 seats on the committee to Democrats’ 10.

It’s the second time in less than a week that the four-term senator has bucked the White House in the wake of his Senate primary loss to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in May. Cornyn suffered a lopsided defeat that came after the president endorsed Paxton — to the chagrin of Senate GOP leadership.

Recommended

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Just Issued a Major Ruling on Illegal Aliens Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JOHN CORNYN TEXAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Cornyn has taken a more passive aggressive approach to Trump ever since he lost his primary race to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. He indicated it is “kind of fun” using his vote to leverage concessions from the Trump administration.

Cornyn worked hard for months to win Trump’s endorsement. He voted with the president about 99 percent of the time, shared photos of himself reading Trump’s book. The senator even went so far as to propose naming a Texas highway after the president.

But it was all for naught. Trump backed Paxton, who soundly defeated Cornyn by an embarrassing margin. After the president gave his endorsement, Cornyn wrote an X post in which he said voters must choose “a strong nominee to help our GOP candidates down ballot and defeat Talarico in November, or a weak nominee who jeopardizes everything we care about.”

Since then, Cornyn has taken shots at the president. During an interview with Semafor, he said Trump “seems to revel in chaos” and that trying to reason with him is useless because he changes his mind based on the last person he speaks with on an issue.

Advertisement

In another X post, Cornyn went after his opponent, saying they “are going to continue to tell the truth about Paxton” and that “He’s escaped accountability for too long.”

Still, Cornyn can only do so much to stymie Trump’s agenda given that he is months away from leaving the Senate.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Just Issued a Major Ruling on Illegal Aliens Amy Curtis
CNN Says This Democrat Could Become the Presidential Nominee in 2028 Jeff Charles
Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes Matt Vespa
Did You Catch the Moment the NJ Governor's Presser on Voter Registration Fraud Went Off the Rails? Matt Vespa
CMS Stopped Medicare Payments to California, and This Is How Gavin Newsom Responded Amy Curtis
The DSA's Ideal Voter Is Exactly Who You'd Expect Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Just Issued a Major Ruling on Illegal Aliens Amy Curtis
Advertisement