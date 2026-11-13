Stephen Miller Just Put a Wall Between the White House and K Street

President Trump's new Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, just put a wall between lobbyists and White House Staff.

According to a memo from Miller’s office, White House staff are now prohibited from meeting with lobbyists or special interest groups without prior approval.

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Stephen Miller has reportedly just enacted a ban on White House staff holding unauthorized meetings with lobbyists and special interest groups: https://t.co/7cPjOW3nXA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 13, 2026

"No President in history has fought more relentlessly, selflessly or courageously for the American People than President Trump. Following his example, White House staff are expected to dedicate their time unwaveringly to the working people of the nation," the memo read.

"White House staff must receive prior approval from the Office of White House Counsel for meetings on the White House complex with registered lobbyists related to government policy."

While the move may seem sweeping, it is reportedly unsurprising coming from Miller, who has few friends among lobbyists and special interest groups. According to POLITICO, Miller is intensely ideological and has little patience for favors based on personal relationships. Hunter Morgen, a lobbyist at Ballard Partners who worked with Miller during the first Trump administration, told POLITICO that the new chief of staff is focused solely on policy outcomes that advance the president’s agenda.

Miller has now made that approach the rule for the rest of the White House.

A DOZEN LOBBYISTS TOLD POLITICO: “He eschews relationship-based favors. He doesn’t sway easily on issues. He’s ideologically driven and fiercely loyal to President Donald Trump. “That makes his elevation to chief of staff difficult for lobbyists seeking to influence the administration in its last two years, a dozen GOP lobbyists told POLITICO.” — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 13, 2026

Miller’s predecessor, Susie Wiles, made a point of maintaining relationships with lobbyists and special interest groups, taking an approach that considered competing views. Miller is less interested in hearing all sides than in advancing the president’s agenda. Those who do not share that goal are unlikely to find a receptive audience among his staff.

It remains unclear how the new restrictions will affect the White House’s already existing relationships.

“President Trump’s loyalty is to the American people, not lobbyists. His team is dedicated to advancing the President’s agenda, not the agenda of D.C. lobbyists,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said. “All of the White House components continue to work in lockstep to implement President Trump’s America First agenda.”

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