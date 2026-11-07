Debbie Wasserman Schultz Showed Why Democrats Might Not Hold Congress for Long

If Democrats follow Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s (FL-25) lead, Republicans will win back control of both chambers of Congress in 2028.

During a recent event, she claimed Democrats are going to address the economic woes many Americans are facing by focusing on President Donald Trump.

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“We are going to stop the Trump administration from taking money out of your pocket and stuffing it into the pockets of billionaires,” she said. “We are going to make sure that we stop him from dismantling our democracy. We are going to make sure that the Congress's role as a co-equal branch of government who holds an administration accountable with the system of checks and balances that our founding fathers intended, and we are going to make sure that real oversight is conducted.”

Democrats will help drive down costs by holding Trump and his cronies accountable for their corruption. No more taking money from hard-working Americans and putting it into billionaires' pockets. https://t.co/VsDjrkqmxE — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) November 6, 2026

Chatter about what the new majority should do started within hours of the polls showing that Democrats won back the House and Senate. The party’s own strategists warned that the mandate was to do something about the economy.

Schultz appears to have misunderstood those warnings because she’s literally trying to pretend that stopping Trump’s agenda will magically lower grocery and gas prices. This tells us something important. Democrats who take the same approach will make the same mistake the party made leading up to the 2024 election: Fixating on the Orange Man What Is Bad™ instead of dealing with what regular people actually care about.

In May, Democrat group Third Way conducted a survey and found that voters prioritize bringing down prices over investigating and impeaching Trump and his allies.

“If they claim a gavel this fall, voters will reward Democrats for using it to focus on ending tariffs and gasoline hikes from wars, not impeachment battles,” the report concluded.

Third Way co-founder Matt Bennett told The Times that a third impeachment attempt “would send voters a message that we’re not listening.”

The 2022 midterms showed what happened the last time Democrats fixated on the president while voters were concerned about putting food on the table.

Going into the 2022 midterms, Democrats had already impeached Trump twice and put on a show nobody wanted to watch with the House Select Jan. 6 committee.

At the time, a Morning Consult poll showed that “Compared to the hearings, voters were twice as likely to say they heard a lot about the latest U.S. inflation report from May that pegged inflation at a nearly 41-year high.”

The same polling found that the share of voters who blamed Trump for the Jan. 6 riot dropped to 56 percent in 2022, down from 63 percent in January 2021, which means the hearings failed to achieve their purpose.

To put it simply: People want to keep more of their money far more than they want to see Trump suffer. If Democrats follow this playbook, Republicans will have much more ammo to use against them in 2028.

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