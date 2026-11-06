Federal Judge Stops Trump's Arch Project Less Than an Hour After It Was Approved

A federal judge blocked construction of President Donald Trump’s planned arch project about an hour after it was approved.

The National Capital Planning Commission approved the 250-foot arch at Memorial Circle by an 8-4 vote on Thursday after hearing eight hours of testimony from over 120 citizens, according to USA Today.

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The National Capital Planning Commission voted late Nov. 5 to approve the project after hearing from about 100 opponents, including Democratic lawmakers. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia said the project would "snarl traffic for years, impact the nearby airport, and present even more serious threats to public safety that this commission has refused to acknowledge and grapple with." The commission's approval had appeared to clear the way for the Trump administration to begin excavation and foundation work within days. The U.S. Department of Justice previously said an initial six to eight months of excavation and foundation work could begin as early as this week, while the National Park Service could issue final permits or other authorizations. But U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Nov. 5 granted a temporary restraining order sought by the District of Columbia and Virginia, barring the administration from initiating construction. The order blocks, for 14 days, any construction, excavation, demolition, land-disturbing work, utility installation, roadway closures or other activity related to building the arch at Memorial Circle on Columbus Island while the court considers the case.

BREAKING: A federal judge blocks U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from breaking ground on a towering memorial arch for 14 days, a major setback for one of the president's most prominent projects to remake Washington, D.C., in his vision. -AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2026

In her opinion, Chutkan determined that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits of their case and rejected the Trump administration’s claim that a century-old bridge statute authorized the monument.

“The sheer improbability that a 100-year-old statute would contain authority, unknown to every previous administration, to erect a 250-foot arch at a principal location in the Nation’s capital indicates how far Defendants must stretch to justify this project,” she wrote.

.@RepDonBeyer (D-VA) on Trump's proposed arch: "This monumental abomination to one man's ego disrespects every service member who's buried there." https://t.co/7nSs2SPCdx — CSPAN (@cspan) November 5, 2026

Trump touted the planned arch as both a landmark and military asset, saying it could house drones and snipers. “It’s right smack in the middle of everything, so very important for our military. But from a beautification standpoint, it’ll be the most beautiful arch in the world,” he said.

According to CNN, opponents rallied against the project throughout Thursday, including at a protest near the site.

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