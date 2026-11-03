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Supreme Court Shuts Down Trump Admin Effort to Prevent Noncitizen Voting

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 03, 2026 12:30 PM
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Supreme Court Shuts Down Trump Admin Effort to Prevent Noncitizen Voting
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

The Supreme Court on Monday denied the Department of Justice’s emergency application for an injunction that would have compelled California to segregate mail ballots cast by voters who could be noncitizens.

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Solicitor General D. John Sauer filed the application on Monday morning. The Court denied it the same day without asking California to respond. 

From CNN:

The Supreme Court on Monday quickly shut down President Donald Trump’s effort to force California to sideline potentially thousands of ballots that the Justice Department claims may have been cast by noncitizens, rejecting the administration’s emergency request hours after it was filed.

The unusually fast decision underscored that the administration’s case, which was based on an uncertain methodology, was a reach that has been rejected by every court to consider it. The appeal also came to the high court on an exceedingly tight timeline — on the eve of the midterm election — with an unknown number of mail ballots in question likely already counted.

The court did not explain its reasoning and instead handed down only a one-sentence order. There were no noted dissents.

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent a letter to California authorities claiming that about 190,832 noncitizens might be registered to vote in the state. The list later shrank to about 20,000 names.

A Ninth Circuit panel first dismissed the DOJ’s appeal of the district court’s ruling. Judge Carter then denied the temporary restraining order on October 28, reasoning that the DOJ likely lacked standing and a cause of action. He also determined that the process for building the list of noncitizens was not credible.

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Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision. He called it “a welcome sight for all Americans given the disgusting and dangerous attacks on our democracy by the federal government.”

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | DHS | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | SUPREME COURT
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