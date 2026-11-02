These Three Men Thought Robbing This Armed Homeowner Was a Good Idea. Now One of Them Is Dead.

A Maryland man used his firearm to defend himself from three home intruders, one of whom is dead after the encounter.

The incident happened on Saturday night around 10:30 PM when three masked men approached the resident, who was sitting in the driveway of his home, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

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Three masked men armed with a handgun were shot in Cockeysville after they approached the resident, who was sitting in the driveway of his residence. On October 31, 2026, at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers from the Cockeysville Precinct responded to a call for service in the 10000 block of Greenside Drive, 21030. When Officers arrived, they met the resident, who stated three men wearing masks had just threatened him and were armed with a handgun. The resident advised that he was in the driveway of his residence when the armed suspects approached him. He then brandished his own weapon and fired at the suspects. The suspects fled the location, and the resident called 911 to report the incident. Officers began to check the area and located one of the suspects deceased a short distance away. Officers identified him as 20-year-old Amon Walker. The two other suspects, both adult males, were located after seeking treatment for their injuries at local hospitals.

#ShootingInvestigation - Detectives Investigate Shooting Involving Homeowner and Three Masked Men in Cockeysville. Link to release - https://t.co/l1GRnJjmZM https://t.co/8SWduURVLu — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 1, 2026

A Cockeysville man fired at three masked men who approached him with a gun in his driveway, killing one and wounding two others, police say. 🔗 Find link in our bio. https://t.co/d0gWKuCrni — WMAR-2 News (@WMAR2News) November 2, 2026

Investigators also found a weapon at the scene. “A loaded handgun was also recovered that is believed to have belonged to the suspects and there is no active threat to the community.”

Police shared more details with WBAL-TV, noting that the suspects “brandished a weapon implying a possible robbery” during the encounter.

The resident further stated that the man opened fire after the three men approached and threatened him.

"I mean thank God it happened later. There were so many kids here," one of the neighbors told reporters.

Another neighbor described hearing the gunfire from inside the house. "There was a car that went by fast, and we were inside watching TV, and we heard popping sounds, and it was very, very scary," the neighbor said, according to CBS Baltimore.

No charges have been announced against the resident or the two surviving men.

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