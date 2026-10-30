DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Corrupt California Politician Caught Fleecing Church for $390,000

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 30, 2026 12:15 PM
Advertisement
Corrupt California Politician Caught Fleecing Church for $390,000
Amanda Senior/Wanderlust via AP

The former mayor of South Lake Tahoe, California, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of wire fraud for embezzling about $390,000 from the local church.

Tamara Le Ann Wallace, 56, worked part-time as a bookkeeper at Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Advertisement

According to court documents, Wallace began working for the church in 2018, where she was entrusted with managing finances, paying bills, monitoring the budget, and maintaining the church’s digital financial records. Wallace had access to the church’s bank account and was the only individual with access to the church’s digital accounting system for most of her tenure. She was not authorized to spend church funds for personal use. 

Between April 2019 and September 2025, Wallace embezzled church funds for her own benefit by issuing reimbursement checks to herself, falsely claiming they were repayments for expenses she never incurred. She also made unauthorized electronic transfers into accounts she controlled. To conceal her theft, Wallace falsified financial entries in the church’s records. Wallace spent the stolen funds on personal expenses including rent and travel. Her actions nearly caused the church to shut down, forcing it to reduce programming, take out multiple loans, and pay late fees and interest on overdue bills. 

Wallace resigned from her public office in October 2025.

Recommended
The Ukrainian Gordian Knot Victor Davis Hanson NY Judge Doubts Letitia James Can Be Fair in Cornell Case Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Wallace first pleaded not guilty at her October 13 arraignment, then changed her plea on October 29; she remains out of custody, and restitution is expected to fall between $380,000 and $500,000, according to InEDC.

The case began when Wallace published a public confession letter. The church had already fired her on September 26, 2025, and referred the matter to law enforcement. She resigned as mayor on October 13, 2025.

“I am publicly admitting that I took funds from the Presbyterian Church over an extended period,” Wallace wrote. “Because of this, on September 11, 2025, my birthday, I tried to end my life. I was so filled with guilt, shame, and grief that I experienced a mental health crisis that made suicide seem to be the best solution. It was only by the grace of God that I failed.”

Advertisement

The local DA took the unusual step of asking the feds to prosecute because, in the office’s assessment, a California state conviction would likely have meant no more than about one year of actual custody, and the state’s expanded mental-health diversion law could have erased the conviction altogether.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | CORRUPTION | CRIME | DOJ | FAITH
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Ukrainian Gordian Knot

The Ukrainian Gordian Knot

Victor Davis Hanson
NY Judge Doubts Letitia James Can Be Fair in Cornell Case

NY Judge Doubts Letitia James Can Be Fair in Cornell Case

Jeff Charles
‘You Lie Like an East Coast Liberal’: Hinson Calls Out Lies in Turek’s Newest Ad

‘You Lie Like an East Coast Liberal’: Hinson Calls Out Lies in Turek’s Newest Ad

Tayte Christensen

Trending on Townhall Videos