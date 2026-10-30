Corrupt California Politician Caught Fleecing Church for $390,000

The former mayor of South Lake Tahoe, California, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of wire fraud for embezzling about $390,000 from the local church.

Tamara Le Ann Wallace, 56, worked part-time as a bookkeeper at Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to a Department of Justice press release.

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According to court documents, Wallace began working for the church in 2018, where she was entrusted with managing finances, paying bills, monitoring the budget, and maintaining the church’s digital financial records. Wallace had access to the church’s bank account and was the only individual with access to the church’s digital accounting system for most of her tenure. She was not authorized to spend church funds for personal use. Between April 2019 and September 2025, Wallace embezzled church funds for her own benefit by issuing reimbursement checks to herself, falsely claiming they were repayments for expenses she never incurred. She also made unauthorized electronic transfers into accounts she controlled. To conceal her theft, Wallace falsified financial entries in the church’s records. Wallace spent the stolen funds on personal expenses including rent and travel. Her actions nearly caused the church to shut down, forcing it to reduce programming, take out multiple loans, and pay late fees and interest on overdue bills. Wallace resigned from her public office in October 2025.

Former South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace has changed her plea from not guilty to guilty in a federal wire fraud case involving approximately $390,000 from a local church. Wallace is scheduled to be sentenced January 14, 2027. https://t.co/9HruoWvgmh — Adventure Outdoors Network (@LakeTahoeTV) October 30, 2026

Wallace first pleaded not guilty at her October 13 arraignment, then changed her plea on October 29; she remains out of custody, and restitution is expected to fall between $380,000 and $500,000, according to InEDC.

The case began when Wallace published a public confession letter. The church had already fired her on September 26, 2025, and referred the matter to law enforcement. She resigned as mayor on October 13, 2025.

“I am publicly admitting that I took funds from the Presbyterian Church over an extended period,” Wallace wrote. “Because of this, on September 11, 2025, my birthday, I tried to end my life. I was so filled with guilt, shame, and grief that I experienced a mental health crisis that made suicide seem to be the best solution. It was only by the grace of God that I failed.”

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🎃 3 Fraud Stories YOU Missed Yesterday (Oct 29, 2026): - A former mayor pleads guilty to stealing $390K from her own church - "Operation Ghostbusters": fake college students, a Kenyan safari company, and $750K+ in seized crypto - A "fraud factory" in a Yonkers deli back room allegedly drained $7M+ in food benefits Follow the money down the rabbit hole 🔎🧵 1/4 — 🦰 (@Red_on_theHead) October 30, 2026

The local DA took the unusual step of asking the feds to prosecute because, in the office’s assessment, a California state conviction would likely have meant no more than about one year of actual custody, and the state’s expanded mental-health diversion law could have erased the conviction altogether.

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