Whistleblower Nurse Announces Texas Children's Has 'Officially Launched' Detransition Clinic

Texas Children’s Hospital has established a clinic in Houston for trans-identified people who wish to detransition.

The new facility is part of a $10 million settlement with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. It offers free care for five years to young patients who received “Sex-Rejecting Procedures.”

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The clinic “provides detransition-related medical care for patients through age 21 along with detransition-related obstetric and gynecologic care for patients older than 21," according to its website.

Vanessa Sivadge, a nurse who worked at the hospital, announced the launch in a post on X. “I think of all the detransitioners who have suffered in silence, been dismissed, and fought desperately to have their voices heard,” she wrote. "This win is for them.”

🚨Today, Texas Children’s Hospital has officially launched their Detransition Clinic 🚨 Under the settlement, TCH must provide multidisciplinary detransition-related care FREE OF CHARGE for five years, including endocrinology, surgery, primary care, fertility counseling, mental health services, social work, and speech pathology. I extend my heartfelt gratitude once again to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and my attorneys at the Burke Law Group for their extraordinary dedication, sacrifice, and tireless efforts throughout this fight. Their commitment helped turn a painful and difficult chapter into an opportunity for meaningful change. @KenPaxtonTX @BurkeLawTweets I think of all the detransitioners who have suffered in silence, been dismissed, and fought desperately to have their voices heard. This win is for them. I hope TCH’s admirable effort to fund and launch Americas first detransition clinic becomes a turning point for the entire country. That this clinic is not the exception, but the first of many. Today’s a good day. ❤️ Link⬇️ — Vanessa Sivadge (@V_Sivadge) October 26, 2026

The clinic is part of a deal that resolved allegations that Texas Children's billed Texas Medicaid for gender-transition interventions that were not allowed under the program. Paxton announced the settlement in May, and the agreement was fully executed in August.

BREAKING: The nation’s first-ever Detransition Clinic is now open as a result of my historic settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital. https://t.co/f2DfFGRL37 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 27, 2026

Under the deal, Texas Children's will pay a total of $10 million, with $8,576,000 going to the State of Texas, according to the attorney general's office. Sivadge will receive $1,715,200 from that amount as the whistleblower who brought the case.

The settlement required the hospital to set up the clinic within 90 days and to provide its services "at no cost to patients for a period of five (5) years."

The agreement also requires the hospital to permanently stop providing “gender-affirming care” to minors to end the privileges of several physicians.

Paxton celebrated the deal when it was finalized in August. "This historic settlement is a resounding defeat for the radical gender ideology that has preyed on Texas children under the guise of 'care,'" he said.

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