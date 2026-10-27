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Whistleblower Nurse Announces Texas Children's Has 'Officially Launched' Detransition Clinic

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 27, 2026 1:15 PM
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Whistleblower Nurse Announces Texas Children's Has 'Officially Launched' Detransition Clinic
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Texas Children’s Hospital has established a clinic in Houston for trans-identified people who wish to detransition.

The new facility is part of a $10 million settlement with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. It offers free care for five years to young patients who received “Sex-Rejecting Procedures.”

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The clinic “provides detransition-related medical care for patients through age 21 along with detransition-related obstetric and gynecologic care for patients older than 21," according to its website.

Vanessa Sivadge, a nurse who worked at the hospital, announced the launch in a post on X. “I think of all the detransitioners who have suffered in silence, been dismissed, and fought desperately to have their voices heard,” she wrote. "This win is for them.”

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The clinic is part of a deal that resolved allegations that Texas Children's billed Texas Medicaid for gender-transition interventions that were not allowed under the program. Paxton announced the settlement in May, and the agreement was fully executed in August.

Under the deal, Texas Children's will pay a total of $10 million, with $8,576,000 going to the State of Texas, according to the attorney general's office. Sivadge will receive $1,715,200 from that amount as the whistleblower who brought the case.

The settlement required the hospital to set up the clinic within 90 days and to provide its services "at no cost to patients for a period of five (5) years."

The agreement also requires the hospital to permanently stop providing “gender-affirming care” to minors to end the privileges of several physicians.

Paxton celebrated the deal when it was finalized in August. "This historic settlement is a resounding defeat for the radical gender ideology that has preyed on Texas children under the guise of 'care,'" he said.

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News Topics HEALTHCARE | KEN PAXTON | MEDICAID | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER
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