Senate Candidate in Custody After Armed Police Standoff

The Libertarian nominee for state Senate in North Carolina is now in custody after a Monday standoff with the police.

The incident started the night before when Jonathan D. Miller, who is running for state Senate, wrote a now-deleted post on X in which he indicated he planned to commit suicide.

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The next day, he wrote a post in which he said, “The whole police department is chasing me with guns drawn,” and that he’s “got six shots and the high ground.”

I've got six shots and the high ground. I hope they don't find me, but if they do it's going to be a hell of a show. — Jonathan D. Miller (@JDM4NC) October 26, 2026

Hours later, he posted another in which he explained that “some hostage negotiator dude” contacted him and that “While I was distracted talking with him on the phone they were moving in around me.”

Fuck they almost got me. They had some hostage negotiator type dude call me. While I was distracted talking with him on the phone they were moving in around me. Luckily I spotted one of them and took off. Fuck that was close. I really should have brought some water. — Jonathan D. Miller (@JDM4NC) October 26, 2026

The situation took an even more bizarre turn when Miller reached out to WRAL to explain his actions.

During the standoff, Miller called WRAL multiple times to tell his story and to offer critiques of the Cary Police Department. He also made reference to the large amount of attention his social media posts received. Chase Oliver, the Libertarian Party’s nominee for president in 2024, was among those who responded to Miller’s social media posts asking him not to take his own life or battle the police. “Last night I was pretty depressed and suicidal, and I sort of put a suicide note on X, and it has gone quite viral,” he told WRAL during one of the calls. “Actually, millions of people have seen it. I usually get about 50 views on my post, but this one has gone super viral on me. I spent all night crying, and angry, and upset, and depressed, and all the emotions. And this morning I was tired, but I had things I needed to do. And I didn't kill myself. “So I got up and made coffee,” Miller continued, “and I had two sips of coffee, and I went outside to have a cigarette, and while I was having a cigarette, a police officer approached me, knew my name, saw that I had a holstered revolver on my hip, so he drew his weapon and told me to keep my hands away from mine. I told him I was going to refuse that order, and I backed away slowly until I was far enough away from him to turn and run, and then I turned and ran into the woods.” Miller — after hours of being pursued — added: “They have been chasing me since this morning. They're not very good at it. They really probably should get some more training on tracking somebody down.”

🚔🇺🇸 NC STATE SENATE HOPEFUL ARRESTED IN STANDOFF 📍 Cary, North Carolina, USA • Oct 26, 2026 Libertarian Jonathan D. Miller live-posted it. Charged with threats, police say; no one hurt. Seek help early. Source: WRAL, NY Post https://t.co/AXDvFdl9kV 🇺🇸 https://t.co/bDiHc23pwO — ThePeoplesAdOne (@ThePeoplesAdOne) October 26, 2026

Asked why he called WRAL, Miller said: “I figured this story was probably going to make the news, so I thought you might have some questions for me.”

The police arrested Miller at around 3 PM without any violence. He is facing charges of communicating threats, resisting officers, and going armed to the terror of the people. He’s set to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 PM

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