This State's Comptroller Just Dropped the Hammer on Flock Surveillance Cameras

Texas Comptroller Don Huffines signed an executive order on Tuesday that prohibits state grant money from going toward Flock Safety surveillance cameras and other automated license plate readers.

Advertisement

This comes as an increasing number of Texas cities are terminating their contracts with Flock Safety after backlash from communities across the state. The company acknowledged that it is laying off a significant portion of its workforce because of the widespread criticism.

From EIN Presswire:

Texas Comptroller Don Huffines today signed an executive order banning the use of state grant money to buy or contract for Flock cameras, automated license plate readers, and other vehicle-identification systems that convert license plate images into computer-readable data. “The government has no business tracking where law-abiding Texans drive. Doing it without a warrant is a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution,” Huffines said. “Texans should be able to drive to work, to church, or to the grocery store without a government camera logging it in a database. “I am humbled and honored to do my part to restore liberty and stop the erosion of freedoms that are constantly being taken from Texans. Government’s job is to protect your liberty, not take it. No spy cameras.” These requirements will apply to all future grants administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. The agency will incorporate the restriction into all relevant grant solicitations and agreements going forward. Under the executive order, grantees may not obligate or expend grant funds to procure or obtain prohibited surveillance equipment or services, or to enter into, extend, or renew a contract to procure or obtain them. Prohibited surveillance equipment or services include any system, software, or computer algorithm, whether used independently or in combination with one or more mobile or fixed automated cameras, that converts license plates or other images into computer‑readable data. This includes, but is not limited to, cameras, sensors, software, subscriptions, and data platforms marketed, sold, or operated by any entity, including Flock Group Inc. (d/b/a Flock Safety), Motorola Solutions Inc., Axon Enterprise Inc., and their successors, affiliates, or resellers offering automated license‑plate recognition or vehicle‑identification systems meeting this definition.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Don Huffines today signed an executive order banning the use of state grant money to buy or contract for Flock cameras, automated license plate readers, and other vehicle-identification systems that convert license plate images into computer-readable data. “The government has no business tracking where law-abiding Texans drive. Doing it without a warrant is a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution,” Huffines said. — Daniel Gonzalez (@TxDan_Gonzalez) October 14, 2026

This doesn't mean local governments can't use surveillance cameras in their communities. They just can’t use state grant money to do it.

Huffines’ order follows Gov. Greg Abbott's August order pausing state funding for the cameras. Meanwhile, several Texas cities are ending their contracts with Flock Safety.

Midland had 71 cameras under a two-year contract that started in February. City officials said that ending the contract now saves $225,500 that would have gone toward the second year’s payment.

Pflugerville terminated its contract after a resident’s records request revealed that hundreds of outside agencies had tapped into the city’s Flock data.

Plano, Robinson, and Kendall County ended their Flock contracts entirely, along with Wylie, San Marcos, Hood County, and Hays County.

Surveillance cameras have drawn fire from those concerned about more mass surveillance at the state and local levels. They also point to a long list of incidents in which police officers abuse the cameras to spy on former romantic partners.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.